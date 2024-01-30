King Receives Cables On 62Nd Birthday

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah has received cables of well wishes on his 62nd birthday, which falls on Tuesday, January 30, from heads of state and government.His Majesty received similar cables from senior officials and officers and representatives of civil society organisations.

