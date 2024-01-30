Gov't Communications Ministry Organizes Lecture On Jordanian-Saudi Relations In Context Of Crises

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Government Communications organized a lecture on Monday entitled "The Centrality of the Jordanian-Saudi Relationship in the Context of Crises."The lecture was staged in partnership with the Mashura Center for Studies and Research and the Gulf Research Center and delivered by Abdulaziz bin Othman bin Sager, Chairman of the Gulf Research Center.The lecture discussed the Jordanian-Saudi relationship, the war on Gaza, and the circumstances in the Red Sea region.Sager said that the relationship between Jordan and Saudi Arabia is historical and deep-rooted, and there is a common understanding on many Arab and regional issues.He explained that the economic relationship between the two countries is on an upward trajectory, with Saudi investments in Jordan amounting to $14 billion. He noted that King Salman bin Abdulaziz's visit to Jordan in 2017 saw the signing of several agreements between Jordan and Saudi Arabia.He added that the political will in Jordan and Saudi Arabia encourages the implementation of the economic agreements in a broader way, pointing to the importance of enhancing and intensifying economic cooperation between the private sectors in the two countries, which would positively reflect on achieving the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.He stressed that Jordan has high relative advantages in the field of investment, with the most prominent being the largest investment in human resources in Jordan, which is characterized by its skills and efficiency. In this regard, he noted that there are 52,000 Jordanians working in Saudi Arabia.On the Palestinian issue and the war on Gaza, Sager confirmed that there is a consensus between Jordan and Saudi Arabia on the need to stop the war on Gaza, prevent the displacement of the Gazans, and continue sending humanitarian and relief assistance to the people of the Strip.He explained that the Arab-Islamic summit held in Riyadh adopted a unified Arab position on the war on Gaza, noting that there is daily coordination between Arab and Islamic countries to pressure Israel to stop this war.He pointed out that the Israeli occupation will generate extremism and more violence in the region, referring to the events currently taking place in the Red Sea, which have affected maritime navigation and commercial activity for a number of countries surrounding the Red Sea.On smuggling operations on the Jordanian-Saudi border, Sager pointed out that Jordan and Saudi Arabia are facing the threat of terrorism and drugs through militias and gangs that want to harm the national security of the countries.Malik Athamneh, director of the Mashura Center for Studies and Research, began the meeting by saying that this lecture comes in the context of reaffirming the centrality of the historical relationship between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, both leadership, government, and people, and the importance of informing the political and media elites through this lecture on some of the regional issues facing the two brotherly countries.The lecture was attended by Samir Al-Rifai, Deputy Senate Speaker, Minister of Government Communications and Government Spokesperson Muhannad Mubaideen, the Minisrty's Secretary-General, Zaid Nawaiseh, former MPs and ministers, journalists, and the deputy Saudi ambassador to Jordan.