Jordan Clinch Dramatic Victory Over Iraq, Secure Asian Cup Quarter-Finals Berth

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Jan. 29 (Petra) - In a thrilling encounter at Al Khalifa Stadium, Doha, the Jordanian national football team etched their name in the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup. Battling against a formidable Iraqi side, the team emerged victorious with a nail-biting 3-2 scoreline.The match was a rollercoaster of emotions and skill. The national team drew first blood, with Yazan Al-Naimat breaking the deadlock in the dying moments of the first half's stoppage time. However, the Iraqi squad, resilient and unyielding, retaliated with a brace in the second half, courtesy of Saad Natiq and Ayman Hussein.Undeterred, the national team showcased their grit and determination. Yazan Arab and Nizar Al-Rashdan became the catalysts of a remarkable comeback, netting two successive goals. This offensive resurgence overturned the tide, securing a hard-fought victory and a coveted spot in the quarter-finals.The team's starting XI, comprising Yazid Abu Laila, Abdullah Nassib, Ihsan Haddad, Yazan Arab, Salem Ajalin, Mahmoud Mardi, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Musa Al-Taamari, Yazan Naimat, and Ali Alwan led by Rajai Ayed, displayed exceptional synergy and tactical acumen.Looking ahead, the national team's journey continues as they gear up to face Tajikistan in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, the Iraqi team bows out of the tournament, leaving behind a trail of valiant performances.As the Asian Cup progresses, fans and pundits alike eagerly anticipate the upcoming matches, expecting nothing less than a showcase of footballing brilliance and indomitable spirit.