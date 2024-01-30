King Abdullah II Marks 62Nd Birthday Amidst Ongoing Modernization Drive

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) - His Majesty King Abdullah II, set to mark his sixty-second birthday on Tuesday, remains steadfast in advancing modernization and development across political, economic, and administrative domains. Under his reign spanning a quarter-century, Jordan has undergone a comprehensive revitalization.Jordanians unite under his sagacious leadership, committed to preserving Jordan as a beacon of achievement, generosity, national unity, and coexistence, earning it esteem both regionally and internationally.With a deep-seated belief in bolstering Arab solidarity, the King tirelessly fosters joint Arab initiatives, aligning positions to address challenges and championing key Arab causes, notably the Palestinian issue. His Majesty also prioritizes strengthening Jordan's ties with friendly nations worldwide.He meticulously oversees the execution of initiatives aimed at enhancing the well-being of Jordanians, actively engaging with the nation's youth, leaders, and inaugurating numerous projects across various sectors.Rooted in the Hashemite legacy, His Majesty, as Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, maintains regular interactions with military personnel and retirees.The King's unwavering commitment to stability, just and comprehensive regional peace, counterterrorism efforts, and securing a brighter future for generations remains steadfast.As His Majesty enters a new year of life, Jordanians closely attend to significant events, including condemning the recent Israeli aggression in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories. The King vehemently opposes this aggression, urging international intervention to halt it, protect civilians, ensure aid delivery, halt Israeli violations in the West Bank, and reject attempts to displace Palestinians from their land. He also adamantly defends the Hashemite custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, backed by continuous Arab and international support.Born to the late King Hussein bin Talal and Her Royal Highness Princess Muna Al Hussein, King Abdullah attended St. Edmund's School in Surrey, England after finishing his primary education at the Islamic Educational College in Amman. In the United States, he attended Deerfield Academy and Eaglebrook School for his secondary education.In 1980, King Abdullah enrolled at Sandhurst Royal Military Academy in the United Kingdom, and in 1981, he received his commission as a second lieutenant.In 1982, he joined the University of Oxford in the field of special studies in Middle Eastern affairs. His Majesty joined the Advanced Armor Officers Course at Fort Knox in the state of Kentucky in the United States in 1985.In 1989, the King attended Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service in Washington, DC, where he graduated with a Master's Degree in Foreign Service.After returning to active duty in 1989, the King was promoted to Brigadier General in 1994 and appointed commander of the Royal Jordanian Special Forces and Special Operations. He restructured these forces according to the latest international military standards.The exceptional breadth of educational experiences undertaken by His Majesty served as a driving force behind his commitment to providing advanced and contemporary education opportunities for the youth of his nation.A Royal Decree was issued on January 24, 1999, appointing Prince Abdullah bin Al Hussein as Crown Prince. Prior to this, he had assumed the role of Crown Prince from the day of his birth on January 30, 1962, until April 1, 1965, in accordance with a Royal Decree as stipulated by Article 28 of the Jordanian Constitution.Upon the passing of his father, the late King Hussein bin Talal on February 7, 1999, His Majesty was proclaimed King of Jordan further advancing the trajectory of modernization in Jordan.King Abdullah married Her Majesty Queen Rania on June 10, 1993, and they have four children: Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.The first half of last year saw the joyous celebrations of the weddings of Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Iman.