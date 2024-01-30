               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Electric Load Hits 4,015 Megawatts


1/30/2024 2:52:29 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) - The electrical load recorded on Sunday evening surged to 4,015 megawatts, marking the highest level observed this winter season, according to the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO).
The highest electrical load of 4,220 megawatts was recorded in Jordan in August, 2023.

