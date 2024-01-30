Electric Load Hits 4,015 Megawatts

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) - The electrical load recorded on Sunday evening surged to 4,015 megawatts, marking the highest level observed this winter season, according to the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO).The highest electrical load of 4,220 megawatts was recorded in Jordan in August, 2023.

