Hayat Fund Empowers Students With Vocational Training, Community Engagement

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) - Musa Saket, Chairman of the Administrative Board of the Hayat Fund for Education Association, announced that the Fund extended assistance exceeding 1,247,683 Jordanian dinars last year.He emphasized the association's commitment to engaging its students in specialized courses geared towards equipping them with the requisite knowledge and skills for seamless integration into the job market under the capacity enhancement program.Saket highlighted that from its inception until the conclusion of last year, students dedicated 31,360 hours to capacity-building training and over 68,892 hours to community service across various institutions and initiatives.The association executed a pilot initiative dubbed the "Preparing Influencers and Community Leaders" program for active students and graduates, encompassing a year-long training regimen to enhance their leadership, skills, and cultural acumen for future roles in their professional spheres.Saket underscored the association's cumulative accomplishments, particularly the vocational training program designed to support institute and professional diploma students.He emphasized the initiative's aim to facilitate access to specialized vocational courses for students who lacked the opportunity to pursue high school education, thereby directly enhancing their prospects for suitable and dignified employment.Highlighting the association's commitment to bolstering collaboration with local community institutions and development sectors, Saket noted the signing of several memorandums and cooperation agreements aimed at augmenting their developmental impact and extending support to students across governorates.