Minister, British Ambassador Explore Cooperation In Social Protection

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) - Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa engaged in discussions on Monday with British Ambassador Philip Hall to explore avenues for strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the social protection domain.Throughout the meeting, Bani Mustafa outlined an array of services provided by the Ministry to target groups, highlighting the ongoing expansion of the process to encompass beneficiaries of programs from the Ministry and the National Aid Fund, pointing to a graduation program to foster self-reliance among children.Emphasizing the Ministry's commitment to empowerment, Bani Mustafa shared details about collaborative efforts with various ministries. This initiative includes a care path focusing on the elderly, orphans, those lacking family support, and women. Additionally, social development programs function to support civil society institutions, enable them to deliver services and create opportunities.Hall underscored the significance of boosting prospects for cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing the mutual benefit from exchanging expertise in the social protection domain.