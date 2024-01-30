Israeli Airstrikes Result In Deaths, Injuries In Gaza On 115Th Day Of War

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) - The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza on the 115th day has intensified, with ambulances facing significant challenges in reaching the wounded and retrieving bodies due to continuous targeting by occupation artillery and drones.Israeli occupation aircrafts targeted five homes in the Rimal neighborhood, resulting in the loss of 10 Palestinian lives and leaving dozens injured.Since Monday dawn, a wave of Israeli raids has specifically targeted Palestinian homes in the besieged Rimal neighborhood, accompanied by heavy artillery shelling and naval bombardment.In the northern Gaza Strip, occupation aircrafts struck two houses in the Jabalia camp, while artillery fire targeted Palestinians in Beit Lahia, causing numerous injuries transported to Kamal Adwan Hospital and Indonesian Hospital in the north.Palestinian sources reported that two ambulances were bombed by a drone in Gaza City, resulting in casualties that were not able to be transported to the besieged Shifa Hospital after the building was shot by the Israeli occupation drones.Additionally, a cemetery in the Daraj neighborhood in central Gaza was bombed, claiming the lives of two Palestinians. The Sabra and Zaytoun neighborhoods in the city also witnessed Israeli airstrikes on several homes.Further south, Nasser Hospital and Al-Amal Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis remain under siege by the occupation army for the eighth consecutive day. The eastern and western areas of the city have faced intensified air strikes and artillery shelling.The grim toll of the ongoing aggression since October 7th includes 26,422 dead and 65,087 wounded, in addition to thousands who remain missing or buried under the rubble, as per the latest figures from the Palestinian Ministry of Health.