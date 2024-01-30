17,746 Work-Related Injuries Recorded In 2022, SSC Reports

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) -- The Social Security Corporation (SSC) has released a comprehensive report detailing the landscape of work-related injuries for the year 2022.The report, prepared by the Corporation's Occupational Safety, Health and Work Injuries Department and detailed by the SSC's Director-General Muhammad Tarawneh, provides a critical analysis of occupational injuries, underscoring the challenges and scope for improvement in workplace safety standards.Key Findings:- Total Work-Related Injuries: The SSC registered 17,746 work-related injuries across various sectors. This marks a significant increase in occupational injuries, with a year-over-year rise of 13.1% compared to 2021. The data reflects a concerning frequency of one work injury occurring every 30 minutes.- Fatal Injuries: Among these, there were 78 reported fatalities due to work-related injuries in the private sector, highlighting critical areas for safety improvements.- Sector-wise Analysis: The health and social work sector reported the highest number of injuries, accounting for 28.8% of the total, followed by the manufacturing sector with 27.2%, and then the wholesale and retail sectors. The incidence rate in these sectors was notably high, with the health and social work sector alone recording 108.3 injuries per 1,000 insured persons.- Traumatic Deaths: The report also sheds light on the nature of traumatic deaths within the private economic sectors. Out of the 78 fatalities, road accidents were the leading cause, accounting for 56.4% of deaths. The manufacturing sector recorded 26.9% of the injury deaths.- Injury Causes: Falls were identified as the predominant cause of work-related injuries, constituting 26.7% of the total. Other significant causes included incidents related to the work environment and various unspecified factors.- Disability and Recovery: The data indicates that 56.4% of the reported injuries resulted in full recovery. However, 27.5% led to permanent disability or were fatal, underlining the severity of some workplace accidents.- Age and Occupational Groups: The majority of injuries occurred among workers under the age of 30, with the under-20 age group exhibiting the highest injury rate. Factory operators and assembly workers were the most affected occupational group, highlighting particular vulnerabilities in these roles.- Employment Size and Injury Rates: Larger establishments with 1,000 or more workers reported the highest number of injuries. However, smaller establishments, particularly those with 5 to 9 workers, showed a higher rate of fatal injuries.- Nationality and Gender Statistics: Jordanian workers constituted the majority of the injury cases, with a higher incidence rate compared to non-Jordanian workers. Male workers represented a significant majority of both injuries and fatalities.SSC's Response and Initiatives:The SSC, through this analytical study, emphasizes its commitment to elevating occupational safety and health standards. The Corporation is actively working on implementing a strategic framework for 2023-2027, focusing on preventing and reducing workplace accidents and injuries.This includes enhancing the mechanisms for reporting work accidents, contracting with medical agencies for better treatment of the injured, and launching media campaigns to promote a culture of safety.The report by the SSC is a pivotal step in identifying the critical areas of concern in occupational safety and health. It serves as a foundation for developing targeted strategies and policies to mitigate the risks and enhance the overall safety standards in various work environments across Jordan.