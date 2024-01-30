Water Reserves Replenished With Rainfall Reaching 57% Of Yearly Average

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) - The Ministry of Water and Irrigation has reported an increase in the long-term average rainfall, reaching 57.1 percent of the annual average as of Monday morning, equating to approximately 8.1 billion cubic meters annually.In a statement Monday, the Ministry noted that this percentage surpasses last year's figure for the same period, which stood at 39.7 percent.It further detailed that the recent rainfall contributed 1.5 million cubic meters to the dams within the past 24 hours, elevating the total storage in the main dams to 116.6 million cubic meters, representing 40.5 percent of their storage capacity, totaling 288.128 million cubic meters.The highest precipitation recorded was in Balqa/Baqa'a, registering 22.4 mm.