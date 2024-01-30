Jordan Partakes In Oil, Gas Conference In Baghdad

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) - The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources actively engaged in a conference on oil and gas in the Arab world and its future outlook, held in Baghdad over the past two days.Leading the Jordanian delegation, Geologist Bahjat Aladwan, Director of Natural Resources Projects at the Ministry, addressed the conference, providing insights into the ministry's activities in oil exploration, including associated studies and drilling efforts.As per a statement released by the ministry on Monday, Aladwan discussed pivotal upcoming projects in the oil and gas sector. He highlighted government initiatives aimed at creating a conducive environment for investments in alignment with the recently launched economic modernization vision.Engineers Bassam Ababneh and Fidaa Abdel Haq, members of the delegation, showcased investment opportunities in the Al-Sarhan development area, the oil properties of the Hamza field, and various oil exploration areas in the Kingdom.The conference, organized by the Federation of Arab Engineers in collaboration with the Iraqi Engineers Syndicate, saw participation from countries including Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Libya, Egypt, Sudan, and Oman.