Three Family Members Die From Heater Gas Leak In Amman

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) -- Three members of an Amman family have died from asphyxiation caused by a gas leak from a heater, authorities announced on Monday.A Public Security Department (PSD) spokesperson said that emergency crews in Central Amman responded to the incident. Despite immediate medical attention and transport to the hospital, all three family members were declared deceased. An investigation into the accident is underway.The PSD urged the public to exercise caution with heating appliances, emphasizing the importance of regular maintenance checks and proper ventilation in households.