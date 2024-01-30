Jordan-Oman Committee Calls For Strengthening Economic, Cultural Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) - Chairman of the Jordanian-Omani Parliamentary Committee, MP Ramzi Ajarmah, has called for the augmentation of economic and cultural ties between Amman and Muscat.In a meeting held on Monday with Omani Ambassador Fahd Alojaili, Ajarmah underscored the profound nature of the relations between Jordan and Oman. He emphasized the importance of fostering increased Omani investments in Jordan, citing the country's attractiveness for investment.Ambassador Alojaili affirmed the historical depth of Omani-Jordanian relations and highlighted a memorandum of understanding signed in 2014 between the two countries' parliaments, aimed at facilitating the exchange of experiences.He also pointed out that Jordan holds a significant position as the preferred destination for Omani students.Alojaili further expressed the view that Jordan possesses notable tourism and economic attractions, underscoring the imperative to bolster economic, tourism, and cultural exchanges between the two nations.