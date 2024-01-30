Jordan News Agency (Petra) Board Of Directors Holds Inaugural Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communications and Government's Official Spokesman, Muhannad Mubaideen, presided over the inaugural meeting of the new Board of Directors for the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Sunday evening.Mubaideen commended the contributions of Petra's previous chairpersons, board members, and employees. He underscored the necessity for ongoing modernization and advancement in journalistic practices to keep pace with digital and media technology advancements.Mubaideen also emphasized the importance of enhancing the skills of journalists to reflect positively on their professional output.The Minister stressed the need for the news agency to focus on the public's issues and concerns, and to effectively communicate citizens' opinions regarding the quality of services, particularly in the governorates and peripheral areas.One of the outcomes of the meeting was the Board of Directors' ratification of a new bonus structure for Petra's employees for 2024. This initiative aims to encourage excellence and increase the agency's qualitative productivity.Additionally, the meeting involved a review of Petra's revamped administrative framework in accordance with the updated administrative organization bylaw for 2023.Board members proposed various ideas and suggestions aimed at enhancing and developing the agency's operations.Minister Mubaideen and the board members conducted a tour of Petra's newsroom. This visit provided an insight into the news production process, from initial creation to final broadcast on Petra's website.The establishment of this new Board of Directors for the Jordanian News Agency (Petra), led by the Minister of Government Communications, was a decision made by the Council of Ministers earlier this month.The board comprises notable figures including Petra's Diector-General Fayrouz Mubaideen, Muhammad Moaqaba, Awni Daoud, Hani Badri, Rana Dababneh, and Jamil Barmawi, representing the Jordanian Press Association.