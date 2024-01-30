Jordan Post Unveils Commemorative Stamps For Participation In 2024 Jeddah Exhibition

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) -- The Jordan Post Company on Monday announced the launch of a new commemorative stamp series titled "Jeddah Exhibition 2024" to mark its participation in the 5th Jeddah international exhibition of stamp and coins, taking place from January 31 to February 5.In a statement, the company revealed that the collection features a single stamp showcasing the Hijazi Railway Museum stamp from 1999, originally valued at 300 fils. The stamp has been reissued with a new denomination of one dinar, and the entire set is valued at one dinar.Enthusiasts eager to acquire these stamps can visit the dedicated stamp collectors section located at the company's building in Al-Muqabalayn, starting Wednesday morning.