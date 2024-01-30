Jordan's Imports Decline In Key Sectors, Contributing To Overall Import Value Decrease

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) -- Jordan's imports witnessed a notable decline in several crucial sectors, including crude oil and its derivatives, jewelry, and grains from the beginning of 2023 until the end of November, resulting in an overall decrease in the country's import value, according to foreign trade data released by the Department of General Statistics.The data indicated a significant decline in the percentage of Jordan's imports by the end of November 2023. Specifically, imports of crude oil and its derivatives decreased by 17.5 percent, jewelry by 27.9 percent, grains by 24.7 percent, and other materials by 4.2 percent.The total value of the Kingdom's imports until the end of November of last year amounted to around JD2.723 billion for crude oil and its derivatives, JD1.207 billion for jewelry, JD658 million for grains, and JD8.945 billion for other materials.However, certain sectors experienced an increase in imports during the same period. Imports of vehicles, bicycles, and their parts increased by 40.7 percent, machinery and mechanical tools and their parts increased by 8.7 percent, and electrical machines and devices by 9.0 percent.The imports value for vehicles, bicycles, and their parts reached around JD1.508 billion, machinery and mechanical tools and their parts reached approximately JD1.035 billion,, and machines and electrical appliances reached about JD876 million.Overall, Jordan's total imports from the beginning of 2023 until the end of November recorded a decline of 5.9 percent, amounting to JD16.952 billion compared to JD18.015 billion during the same period in 2022.