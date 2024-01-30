Cold, Rainy Weather Expected, With Possibility Of Snow Showers Over High Peaks

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) - Tuesday's weather forecast predicted chilly weather with partly cloudy to generally cloudy skies, with intermittent showers of rain in the northern and central parts of the Kingdom, along with limited areas in the southwestern regions, the Jordan Meteorological Department said in its daily update.In the north, rainfall may be heavy at times and accompanied by thunder and hail. There is a possibility of light snow showers in the high mountain highlands, particularly in the south, though accumulation is expected to be limited.Precipitation is expected to cease in all regions before noon, followed by active southwesterly winds with occasional strong gusts, potentially causing dust to rise, particularly in desert areas.During the night, cloud cover is likely to increase, with heavy downpours associated with thunderstorms and hail in the northern and central regions. Light snow showers may also be observed in the northern and central high mountainous peaks, sometimes mixed with rain. The winds will be moderate to brisk from a westerly direction.Additionally, the weather service has issued a warning of the possibility of torrential rains in valleys and low-lying areas late at night in the north and center of the country. There is a risk of slippery roads in areas experiencing rainfall and mixed snow showers. Reduced horizontal visibility is also expected due to fog, especially in the highlands. Active winds in the south and east of the Kingdom may raise dust, resulting in reduced horizontal visibility.Moving to Wednesday, the weather will persist in being very cold and cloudy with light and scattered showers of rain, especially in the northern and eastern areas. The winds will be moderate to occasionally active from a southwesterly direction.Thursday's weather will remain extremely cold and partly cloudy, potentially turning cloudy by noon, with rain showers expected in various parts of the Kingdom. There is a slight possibility of light snow showers mixed with rain in the high mountainous regions for a short period, but they are unlikely to accumulate significantly. Moderate southwesterly winds will be active at intervals.Today's peak temperatures will be between 5 and 9 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 3C or even 0C in the northern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 20C and lows of 9C.