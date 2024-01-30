Readers’ Favorite Announces The Review Of The Children – Preteen Book “Emma And Bob” By Ágnes Horváth

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Children - Preteen book "Emma and Bob" by Ágnes Horváth, currently available at .

"Reviewed By Emily-Jane Hills Orford for Readers' Favorite

“We are all different, beautiful, imperfectly perfect, and equally valuable just the way we are.” That sounds like quite a mouthful, but oh, so true. Ágnes Horváth's Emma and Bob is a story about two children who learn some pretty intense lessons while visiting their gran. Sometimes the best lessons are learned through experience. The children are enthralled with their surroundings, their grandmother, her new puppy, Floppy, and so many things that happen when they visit the forest and the beach. Even when things are starting to get stressful, the children learn to experience inner peace and live in the love that's all around them at any given moment. Positive thinking, thankfulness, and so much more will influence these children as they share their stories. It may sound a little heavy for a young reader to grasp, but following Emma and Bob's story, young readers will find their way, too.

Ágnes Horváth's early chapter book, Emma and Bob: A Holiday that Reveals the Miracle of Life, is a profound and gentle story about all that is good in the world and how we can embrace it. The plot follows Emma and Bob's visit to Gran's and the adventures they share during their holiday. Each step of their journey is documented with suggestions for young readers to follow as they observe the children's progress and reflect on their own progress through the day. The author advises young readers to savor this story and to read it slowly and carefully. As the plot reaches its resolution, the children share what they've learned, summing up the key points of living a positive, wholesome life. At the end of the book, there's a personal journal section where young readers are challenged to share their deepest thoughts and reflect on all that is good in their lives, even when things are not going the way they expect. Beautiful illustrations throughout. Loved it!"

You can learn more about Ágnes Horváth and "Emma and Bob" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.

