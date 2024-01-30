West Avenue Band’S Debut Single “Only One” Now Available Worldwide Through Candy Gram Music

(MENAFN- GetNews)





West Avenue Band has just released their debut single“Only One” worldwide.

Often referred to as being "louder than an airplane, heavier than a blizzard, and tight as a log jam," West Avenue Band is a young trio blazing a trail through snowbound Wisconsin at full speed with no brakes! Formed in 2021 by long time partners Quinn O'Meara (Drums, Vocals) and Rhiannon (Bass), along with a little help from new found friend and guitar extraordinaire Tristan P. (Lead/Rhythm Guitar,) and inspired by the rock gods of past and present, their journey towards stardom has just begun.

Working hard and constantly gigging, the band are releasing their first single "Only One" to usher in 2024 as never heard before. With electrifying and time-warping performances that leave audiences young and old jaw-dropped, (and sometimes a little deaf,) they are primarily a live band. However, with the band fresh out of the recording studio in San Francisco, and an album on the way, their momentum has never been greater. Keep an eye out for a gig, and experience the rust belt psych blues for yourself.

The new single“Only One” was produced by NO Mansfield from the Indie Psych Rock Band REVOLUSHN and is released on Candy Gram Music.



