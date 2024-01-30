Grand Opening Of Istand Bazaar, Inc. – A Historic Sherman Oaks Landmark Rejuvenated

(MENAFN- GetNews) iStand Bazaar, revitalizing Sherman Oaks' historic Newsstand, opened under the Maghami sisters' vision of community service and entrepreneurial spirit. Offering diverse products and supporting local businesses, it aims to inspire future entrepreneurs. The grand opening, with raffles and product tours, showcased their commitment to quality, service, and community empowerment, heralding a new era for the iconic site.





Sherman Oaks, CA - A beacon of community spirit and entrepreneurial vision shines brightly at the corner of Ventura Blvd and Van Nuys Blvd with the grand opening of iStand Bazaar, Inc. Here, the historic Newsstand, a cherished fixture since 1949, begins a new journey under the auspices of iStand, spearheaded by the inspirational Maghami sisters, Michelle and Rachelle.

“iStand is not just a revival of a Sherman Oaks landmark; it represents a commitment to serve the community with high-quality products and to become a center for nurturing young entrepreneurs,” state Michelle and Rachelle Maghami.“We're here to inspire and empower the next generation to start living their dreams.”

With the closure of the Daily News Stand in 2019, there was a void in the community, but the Maghami sisters have reimagined this space as more than just a retail outlet-it's a hub for learning and a launchpad for future business leaders.

iStand Bazaar boasts a curated selection of products designed to cater to every visitor's needs, from phone accessories to toys, alongside conveniences such as vending machines and an ATM. More importantly, it stands as a testament to the sisters' dedication to promoting local businesses, with a pledge to offer prices that challenge online marketplaces.

The Maghami sisters' embodiment of servant leadership through iStand Bazaar has reignited the legacy of the Newsstand, fostering a vibrant community spirit and charting a bold path forward for the historic corner of Sherman Oaks.

“We are thrilled and humbled by the incredible turnout at the grand opening of iStand Bazaar,” said Michelle and Rachelle Maghami.“Seeing the community come together to support our vision was truly heartwarming. This is just the beginning of our journey to serve and inspire.”

The event featured a raffle of high-tech gadgets, exclusive tours of the Bazaar's extensive product range, and special offers that delighted the attendees. The joyous occasion was a testament to the Maghami sisters' commitment to providing value, quality, and education to the community they hold dear.

The success of the grand opening is a harbinger of the many achievements yet to come for iStand Bazaar, Inc. With the community's overwhelming support, the Maghami sisters look forward to a future where iStand Bazaar stands synonymous with quality, service, and community empowerment.

Media Contact

Company Name: IStand Bazaar, Inc.

Contact Person: Michelle and Rachelle Maghami

Email: Send Email

Phone: 818-394-7796

Country: United States

Website: @istandbazaar

