Northwest Collision Center Expands Their Shop To 36,000 Square Feet

(MENAFN- GetNews) Northwest Collision Center adds 21,000 sq. ft. to their expanding shop.

Northwest Collision Center , a trusted auto body repair shop, is excited to share news of its facility expansion, increasing its size from 15,000 sq. ft. to 36,000 sq. ft. This expansion reflects the company's commitment to enhancing its services and catering to its expanding clientele with greater efficiency and a broader range of offerings.

The shop has been providing top-notch auto body repair services in the area for several years. The company prides itself on its team of highly skilled technicians and state-of-the-art equipment, guaranteeing excellent work and satisfied customers.

As a Tesla-authorized repair center , Northwest Collision Center has undergone rigorous training and has access to genuine Tesla parts. These qualifications enable the shop to provide specialized repairs for Tesla vehicles, ensuring that customers receive the highest level of service.

Northwest Collision Center is known for its dedication to staying at the forefront of industry advancements. The expansion is a testament to the company's commitment to continual growth and improvement, allowing it to better serve its customers and meet their evolving needs.

The company takes pride in its ability to handle a wide range of auto body repair services, including dent repair, frame straightening, painting, and more. With the larger facility, Northwest Collision Center will be able to accommodate more vehicles and streamline its operations, resulting in faster turnaround times for customers.

