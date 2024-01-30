Service Today’S HVAC Experts Reveal Money-Saving Home Improvement Secrets

(MENAFN- GetNews) Specialists from Service Today, a prominent home services company, shared what Cape Coral homeowners should do this winter to improve their HVAC, electrical, and plumbing systems. With user satisfaction and affordability in mind, they launched a series of coupons to help homeowners save money on these improvements.

Cape Coral, Florida - Service Today is known for its comprehensive electrical, plumbing, heating, and cooling services and stands out as one of the best home services providers in Florida.

Service Today experts emphasize that cooler months are ideal for homeowners to enhance their residential spaces for ultimate comfort and efficiency. This is because, during cooler months, homeowners can leverage the generally minor slowdown in the industry's demand and get the best offers and affordable prices. Service Today introduced a range of affordable options to support these home upgrades. Homeowners in Cape Coral can benefit from the

discount coupon

with $500 off on electrical and HVAC services-this includes electrical panel installation that largely reduces electrical panel replacement costs. Service Today also offers a discount for

AC installation

and AC replacement, preparing your home for the upcoming warmer months.

"While we tend to use air conditioners less in the winter, it's actually the perfect time for AC replacement and maintenance. Opting to install a new system or tune up your existing one now is a smart move. It not only allows for substantial savings but also ensures you know in advance if there's a need for an

AC repair

and won't face the discomfort of a breakdown during the peak summer heat,"

advises Kent Boll, the founder of Service Today.

Service Today proudly presents an exceptional offer for home surge protection installation, which is crucial for the frequent storms and electrical surges in Cape Coral. This area is known for approximately more than 10 extreme storms per year, and a typical example of a heavy storm in this area is around two full days of continuous rain. Surge protection fully covers all your electronic devices and appliances against such weather-induced electrical surges.

Kent Boll adds,

"In the winter months, there's not much demand for surge protection installations, among other such services. However, we don't slow down, and this is a great opportunity for smart homeowners to meet us halfway - homeowners can leverage the cooler season to secure their homes from weather-related issues at an affordable price. We offer discounts on whole house surge protection and help Cape Coral residents safeguard their homes."

Service Today is client-focused; in addition to discount coupons for various services, they also offer discounts for active or retired military members, teachers, first responders, and senior citizens over 65.

Service Today is an HVAC company with a team of experts in heating, cooling, electrical, and plumbing services that helped many homeowners turn their homes into comfortable, safe havens. Whether it's time for an air conditioner repair, electrical panel replacement, or

lighting repair , Service Today is here to provide top-level service and peace of mind for Cape Coral homeowners.

Media Contact

Company Name: Service Today

Contact Person: Kent Boll

Email: Send Email

Phone: (888) 559-7983

Address: 1514 SE 17th Ave

City: Cape Coral

State: FL

Country: United States

Website:

