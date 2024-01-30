Meadowlark Hotel Group Unveils New President And CEO Viren Patel

(MENAFN- GetNews) Patel's extensive background in the hospitality industry will navigate Meadowlark Hotel Group to further innovation and success in its field

As part of its recent restructuring, Meadowlark Group Hotel is thrilled to announce the appointment of Viren Patel as the company's new President and CEO.

Patel holds a Masters in Hospitality Management from UNLV and boasts 15+ years of hospitality industry expertise. He has expressed a progressive and innovative vision for the future of Meadowlark Hotel Group that intricately interweaves his in-depth knowledge of the inner workings of hotels.

With Patel at the helm, Meadowlark Hotel Group will be acquiring“value add” properties in key emerging markets to allow the company to transform mismanaged or underperforming properties into unparalleled pioneers in their select markets. In addition, Meadowlark Hotel Group is placing a heavy emphasis on educating and advocating for its employees through training and accountability with key members being identified and fast tracked through the operations to create strong general managers who can become powerful leaders in their field.

Meadowlark Hotel Group aims to create a holistic, sustainable approach to hospitality management through their unique approach as owner-operators that will leave a lasting impact on the properties they improve.

Patel is joined by new executives. Senior Vice President Shritin Patel, who holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and French from HBU, and Vice President of Finance Niral Patel, who holds a Masters in Accounting from USC, are being welcomed to herald in a new age for Meadowlark Hotel Group.

Meadowlark Hotel Group thanks its founders, Prakash and Sushila Patel, for a strong foundation that allows the company to continue to grow. More information can be found at .

ABOUT MEADOWLARK HOTEL GROUP

Meadowlark Hotel Group is a Southern California property management firm specializing in dynamic revenue analytics to yield the highest occupancy for the REVPAR within its compset.

