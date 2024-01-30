Lumopal Unveils Lum Solar 60 Portable Solar Panel For Outdoor Power Solutions

(MENAFN- GetNews) The backpack-sized Lum Solar 60 Solar Charger delivers clean energy for camping, hiking, and RV adventures.

Lumopal Technology LLC , a rising brand specializing in outdoor power solutions and camping accessories, has announced the launch of its latest innovation-the LUM SOLAR 60 PORTABLE SOLAR PANEL. This solar panel has garnered widespread acclaim for its versatile applications, offering a sustainable power solution for various outdoor activities.

Designed to be compact and portable, the LUM SOLAR 60 is a backpack-sized solar panel that caters to the needs of outdoor enthusiasts. Whether camping, hiking, RVing, or engaging in other outdoor pursuits, this solar charger kit provides a reliable source of clean energy to power phones, tablets, laptops, and other electronic devices.

Features and Specifications:

The LUM SOLAR 60 boasts multiple charging options, including PD USB-C (60W MAX), USB QC3.0 (22W MAX), and 18-20V DC ports. With two QC3.0 USB-A ports (22W Max), one PD USB-C port (60W Max), and an 18-20V DC output port 5*2), users can directly connect their devices to harness solar power efficiently.

Featuring a high efficiency of 23.5% and compression resistance up to 176lb, the monocrystalline silicon construction ensures optimal solar energy conversion into electricity. The foldable design makes it convenient for outdoor trips, with dimensions of 6.7*9.5 inches when folded and a lightweight build of only 3.42lb.

Key Advantages:

*

Wide Compatibility & Safe Charging: Suitable for various devices, including mobile phones, tablets, cameras, laptops, and portable power stations. The built-in smart chip ensures safe charging by identifying devices and providing optimal charging speed and protection against overcurrent, overheating, and short circuits.

*

P65 Waterproof & Corrosion Resistant: Laminated with ETFT, the solar panel is highly resistant to abrasion and corrosion, making it ideal for diverse weather conditions. While the panel is IP65 waterproof, it's essential to note that the junction ports are not waterproof.

The LUM SOLAR 60 PORTABLE SOLAR PANEL is currently available at a sale price for purchase on Amazon here . Lumopal encourages outdoor enthusiasts to explore the possibilities of clean energy and enjoy the freedom of reliable power during their adventures.

For more information about Lumopal and its newest releases visit, .



About Lumopal Technology LLC

Lumopal is dedicated to enhancing outdoor living experiences by providing convenient, and reliable clean energy solutions. The brand is committed to delivering genuine products, top-notch quality, and practical user experiences to its customers.

Media Contact

Company Name: Lumopal Technology LLC

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website:

