Leadership Excellence Cole brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team, having held executive-level positions in various other healthcare-related organizations. With Cole aboard, Ibogaine by David Dardashti looks forward to a brand new era of success. Cole will be a great addition to the team, maximizing operational efficiencies and demonstrating leadership excellence throughout all levels of the company.



Regarding his new role, Cole said,“I am honored to expand my efforts at Ibogaine by David Dardashti and work with this outstanding team. I am confident that together, with dedication and hard work, we can have a great impact on the lives of many.” The first initiative in his leadership positions involves promoting more intensive research used to improve treatment protocol. In addition Cole will be involved in establishing a second Ibogaine Clinic in a different part of the world. Ibogaine by David Dardashti has seen a tremendous amount of growth over the last several years, and the addition of Cole serves as the perfect complement to the company's mission of providing quality medical care to those living with addiction.“We are thrilled to welcome Cole to Ibogaine by David Dardashti. We look forward to the valuable contributions he will make to our team,” said David Dardashti, founder and CEO of Ibogaine By David Dardashti.“His experience and leadership skills will help our company flourish.”

Cole brings a wealth of experience to Ibogaine by David Dardashti, and with his leadership excellence will help the company maximize operational efficiencies, promote more intensive research, and establish a second Ibogaine treatment facility to further their mission of providing quality medical care to those living with addiction.

Ibogaine by David Dardashti continues to be dedicated to providing quality healthcare while setting a new standard in trauma and mental health treatment. With Cole aboard, the team looks forward to offering the very best in service.

The clinics treatment protocol continues to improve with additions to the thousands of people who came through.

