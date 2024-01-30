Nomadz; The Marketplace For Outdoor Enthusiasts

(MENAFN- GetNews) Denver, CO - Are you an outdoor enthusiast, a gear aficionado, or an adventure seeker with a passion for the great outdoors? If so, we have exciting news for you! Nomadz, a dynamic and innovative B2B and C2C platform, is inviting individuals and businesses to join our thriving community and list their gear and adventure trips.

Founded by Ryan and Kirk Leaphart, ardent adventurists, Nomadz is the ultimate app where outdoor enthusiasts can connect, share, and explore the outdoor world together. We take pride in providing a simple and welcoming space for individuals and businesses to sell, rent and host curated adventure trips and gear to a like-minded audience that shares their enthusiasm.

Gear enthusiasts, listen up! Whether you have brand-new treasures, pre-loved equipment, or gear with a story to tell, Nomadz is the perfect platform to match your gear with fellow enthusiasts who truly appreciate its value. Listing your gear for rent or for sale on Nomadz means giving your items renewed purpose and joy while contributing to a meaningful movement that promotes eco-friendly practices. More than just a marketplace, we are a community committed to sustainability.

For those offering adventure trips or guides, Nomadz offers a perfect and unique opportunity to weave your narrative into a larger tapestry of conservation and care. When you list and host your adventure trips on Nomadz, you're not just reaching potential explorers; you're taking a step towards preserving the beauty of our natural habitats. Your presence on our platform is a heartfelt handshake with fellow advocates for the outdoors, all united in their commitment to protecting and cherishing our environment.

At Nomadz, we don't just connect you with customers; we connect you with fellow nature lovers eager to support your offerings and help you thrive. Our platform is not only free to download and sign up for but also allows you to list an unlimited number of items or adventure trips. Imagine the ease and convenience of Airbnb combined with the marketplace dynamics of eBay, tailored specifically for the outdoor community.

But that's not all. At Nomadz, we believe in giving back. With each sale, we make a donation to nonprofits that benefit both nature and humans in need. By choosing Nomadz, you're not just connecting with a community; you're contributing to a greater cause.

Join us at Nomadz and be a part of a community that values outdoor experiences, sustainable practices, and the conservation of our planet's natural beauty. Together, we can embark on a journey of adventure, camaraderie, and environmental stewardship.

For more information, please visit our website at .

iOS app:



Google Play app:



Contact:

Ryan Leaphart Founder

Email: ...



About Nomadz:

