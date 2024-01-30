Social Media Analytics Market Growth, Opportunities Business Scenario, Share, Growth Size, Scope, Key Segments And Forecast To 2028

(MENAFN- GetNews)





The global Social Media Analytics Market is projected to grow from USD

4.8 billion in 2023 to USD 14.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period. The social media analytics market is evolving rapidly with a focus on extracting actionable insights from the vast sea of digital data. Businesses are using advanced tools and solutions for comprehensive social media data analytics, providing real-time metrics and performance dashboards. With an emphasis on user engagement analytics and predictive analysis, companies make informed decisions based on data-driven insights. Social media listening tools enable organizations to monitor and respond to online sentiments effectively. The market also emphasizes customizable analytics solutions, allowing businesses to tailor their reporting to specific needs. Automation plays a key role, in simplifying the process of gathering and analyzing cross-platform data.

Solution segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Based on the offering segment, the solution is anticipated to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. In today's constantly evolving digital landscape, businesses need innovative tools to overcome the challenges of online interactions. These cutting-edge solutions help organizations extract valuable insights, monitor trends, and measure their online impact. From sentiment analysis to audience segmentation, these offerings enable businesses to make informed decisions, refine marketing strategies, and enhance customer engagement. As the demand for comprehensive analytics continues to rise, providers are continuously developing advanced solutions, driving the evolution of this dynamic market.

Managed service to

account for higher

CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the services, managed services are anticipated to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Managed service providers are playing a crucial role in the field of social media analytics. They offer a wide range of services to businesses to help them optimize their social media presence and gain valuable insights from their social media data. These services include advanced social media analytics tools that can track user traffic, measure customer experience, and identify trends and patterns in social media data. Additionally, managed service providers offer social media management services to maintain a consistent and effective social media presence, data consolidation, and management to ensure that all relevant data is easily accessible for analysis, and integration with other services such as customer relationship management systems.

Unique Features in the

Social Media Analytics Market



Real-time monitoring of brand mentions, conversations, and trends across several social media platforms is made possible by social media analytics tools, which help organisations stay informed and quickly address pertinent issues.

Utilising sentiment analysis skills, these technologies enable organisations to ascertain consumer perception and adjust their strategy by assessing public opinion and sentiment regarding particular brands, goods, or subjects.

Social media analytics platforms provide functions for competitor analysis, which enable organisations to monitor and assess their performance in relation to rivals about sentiment, reach, and engagement. This process aids in benchmarking and strategic decision-making.

Influential people and accounts within a certain sector or specialty can be found using social media analytics tools. This makes influencer collaborations and marketing campaigns easier to execute and increases brand reputation and reach.

By keeping an eye on social media conversations during PR crises or occurrences, these technologies help firms manage reputational risks in real time, respond to concerns, and gauge public reaction.

Major Highlights of the

Social Media Analytics Market



In order to improve overall marketing efficiency and performance, social media analytics solutions link with CRM systems and marketing automation platforms. This simplifies data management, audience segmentation, and campaign execution across many channels.

Businesses can improve audience engagement with their content strategies by using these tools, which analyse the effectiveness, virality, and engagement of various content kinds (text, photos, and videos).

With the use of these tools, businesses can monitor the engagement, reach, conversion, and return on investment (ROI) of their social media marketing efforts and adjust their tactics accordingly for improved outcomes.

With the use of social media analytics tools, marketers may more easily locate thought leaders and influencers in certain markets or sectors, enabling them to successfully contact and interact with target audiences through influencer marketing.

Businesses can measure their social media presence against competitors and pinpoint areas for development by using Social Media Analytics tools, which offer insights into competition performance.

Top Key Companies in the

Social Media Analytics Market



Key players operating in the Social Media Analytics market across the globe are IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), Adobe (US), SAS (US), Qualtrics (US), Digimind (France), Talkwalker (Luxembourg), Hootsuite (Canada), GoodData (US), Meltwater (Norway), Khoros (US), Sprout Social (US), Cision (US), Dash Husdson (Canada), Brand24 (US), Sotrender (Poland), Rival IQ (US), Facelift (Germany), Emplifi (US), SocialPilot (US), Agorapulse (France), Keyhole (Denmark), Sendible (UK), Buffer (US), Hubspot (US), Databox (US), Tailwind (US), Semrush (US), Awario (US), Oktopost (Israel), Simplify360 (US), Frrole (India), Mavsocial (US), Heuritech (France), Mnemonic Ai (US), Konnect Insights (India), Lucidya (Saudi Arabia), and Catalytics Datum (India). These Social Media Analytics vendors have adopted various organic and inorganic strategies to sustain their positions and increase their market shares in the global market.

Adobe

is a well-known player that develops multimedia and creative software products and services. They have been providing social media analytics solutions since their founding. The company has partnered with social media analytics platforms to help brands create personalized and relevant experiences for customers throughout their journey. Adobe offers a collection of applications and services called Adobe Experience Cloud, which offers various functionalities such as gathering insights about the audience, content management, campaign management, customer engagement, advertisement management, and channel management. This helps measure the success of campaigns and predict and understand customer behavior. Adobe also integrates with machine learning to optimize and test web and mobile applications. They offer a variety of products with an integrated set of solutions, including Adobe Experience Manager, journey orchestration, campaign management, customer engagement, and advertising management. Adobe's business solutions are available for clients in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Oracle

is a leading provider of cloud and database solutions, catering to a diverse clientele globally. The company has three major segments: cloud and license, hardware, and services. It offers various solutions to its customers, such as relational servers, application development tools, decision support tools, and enterprise business applications. Oracle serves various industries, including utilities, BFSI, healthcare, energy, retail, hospitality, construction, engineering, and transportation and logistics. It operates in over 145 countries, serving more than 420,000 customers. Oracle is present in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.

In the social media analytics market, Oracle provides two major services, namely Oracle Social Cloud and Oracle Social Engagement & Monitoring Cloud. These services allow customers to engage better with their end-users, simplify CRM, and manage content across multiple channels. Customers also analyze and track real-time insights into reactions to their social media pages and content.

Sprout Social

provides a suite of social media solutions to help organizations and brands become more authentic, empathetic, and transparent on social media. Their solutions include deep social media listening and analytics, customer care, social media, and advocacy tools. By using Sprout Social, organizations can establish genuine connections with customers, ultimately driving business growth. The company offers solutions for various categories, such as enterprises, agencies, small businesses, social management, customer care, advocacy, data and intelligence, and the software industry. With Sprout Social, organizations can efficiently manage their social media presence by using centralized publishing, monitoring, engagement, and analytics tools across different platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Pinterest. The platform's various social media integrations help organizations to connect with their customers better. Over 20,000 organizations and brands, including Denver Nuggets, Edelman, Glassdoor, Vice, and Shopify, have used Sprout Social to manage their social media. The Sprout platform comprises social media analytics, engagement tools, publishing tools, and social listening capabilities.

