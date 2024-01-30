Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology And Forecast 2027

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), VMware (US), Huawei (China), AT&T (US), Fujitsu (Japan), IBM (US), Orange (France), Airspan Networks (US), Mavenir (US), CommScope (US), Viavi Solutions (US), Amdocs (US), Renesas (Japan), MTN Group (South Africa), Entel (Chile)."Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Type (Open RAN RU, Open vRAN), Frequency (Sub-6GHz, mmWave), Radio Interface, Access (Public, Private), Network and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Open RAN market size is projected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2022 to USD 15.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 70.5% during the forecast period. Improvement in total cost of ownership (TCO) and return on investment (ROI)are driving the growth of the Open RAN market.

4G LTE segment is estimated to lead the Open RAN market in 2022

4G LTE is a high-capacity mobile multimedia up to 100Mbps. In developed economies such as the US, mobile operators are focusing on geopolitics around Chinese vendors that have created a much bigger opportunity for Open RAN for their 4G brownfield networks. Other minor US operators like Inland Cellular are already expanding their 4G networks with Open RAN.

Open RAN RU segment is set to emerge as a larger market during the forecast period

functional split RU, DU, and CU concept is becoming fundamental in Open RAN. A split architecture that is between central and distributed units permits coordination for performance features, real-time performance optimization, load management, and enables adaptation to various use cases and the QoS that needs to be supported. Open RAN RU is further segmented into macro cell and small cell.

Unique Features in the

Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) Market



Vendor-neutral hardware and software components made possible by open RAN enable operators to mix and match equipment from many suppliers, promoting market competition and innovation.

Because Open RAN is software-based, it may run network functions on generic hardware, which lessens reliance on proprietary hardware and allows for greater flexibility and scalability in network deployment and management.

Depending on particular use cases and requirements, operators can disperse network operations closer to the network edge or install them centrally thanks to Open RAN's support for both centralised and distributed designs.

Open RAN promotes industry interoperability, vendor neutrality, and ecosystem collaboration by adhering to open interfaces and standards, such as O-RAN Alliance specifications.

Network slicing at the radio access network (RAN) level is made possible by open RAN, which enables operators to dynamically divide and distribute network resources according to particular service requirements like latency, capacity, and dependability.

Major Highlights of the

Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) Market



By breaking down hardware and software components, Open RAN presents a disruptive method to traditional Radio Access Network (RAN) architecture, allowing for innovation, vendor neutrality, and interoperability.

By enabling operators to choose hardware and software components from several vendors, open RAN promotes competition, flexibility, and choice in network installations and cultivates a diversified vendor ecosystem.

Interoperability standards and specifications, such those established by the O-RAN Alliance, steer the Open RAN industry and guarantee compatibility and smooth integration of components from many suppliers.

By utilising virtualization, cloud-native technologies, and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware, open RAN offers operators economic savings by lowering the capital and operating costs associated with traditional RAN deployments.

The Open RAN market stimulates innovation and cooperation throughout the ecosystem, propelling the creation of reference designs, open-source software, and interoperable solutions to quicken the uptake and advancement of Open RAN technology.

Top Key Companies in the

Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) Market



Major vendors covered in the Open RAN market Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), VMware (US), Huawei (China), AT&T (US), Fujitsu (Japan), IBM (US), Orange (France), Airspan Networks (US), Mavenir (US), CommScope (US), Viavi Solutions (US), Amdocs (US), Renesas (Japan), MTN Group (South Africa), Entel (Chile), Comba Telecom (China), KDDI (Japan), SingTel (Singapore), TIM (Italy), Telefonica (Spain), Sivers Semiconductors (Sweden), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Picocom (UK), Etisalat (UAE), Mobily (Saudi Arabia), XCOM Labs (US), DeepSig (US), ZTE (China), Celona (US), LIME Microsystems (UK), Verana Networks (US), Microamp Solutions (Poland). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, business expansions, agreements, and collaborations, new product launches, to expand their presence in the Open RAN market.

Huawei is one of the world's largest telecommunication equipment manufacturers and ICT service and solution providers. It operates in three core business segments: consumer, carrier, and enterprise. The carrier business segment offers a series of products, services, and business solutions. These products, services, and solutions encompass wireless and cloud core networks, fixed networks, cloud and data centers, and service and software for global telecom carriers. The enterprise segment leverages ICT technologies to provide products and services. The products and services enable industries, such as government, public utilities, finance, energy, and transport, to become digital. The consumer business segment provides smartphones, tablets, PCs, wearable devices, converged home devices, applications, and services for consumers and businesses. The company's product portfolio caters to various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Ericsson is one of the leading providers of information and communication technology to service providers. It makes its customers successful in a fully connected world by innovating game-changing technology and solutions that are easy to use. It offers solutions for networks, cloud software solutions, and emerging businesses, helping customers improve their efficiency and digital experience and capture new revenue streams. Ericsson operates in more than 180 countries, and it has over 57,000 granted patents. Ericsson's Network Design and Optimization portfolio includes services and software enabled by the Ericsson Operations Engine. With big data, AI, and crowdsourced data analytics, the solutions deliver superior performance while limiting costs by monitoring numerous KPIs, building an end-user experience-centric model, and enabling targeted CAPEX investments.

