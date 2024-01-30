Canada’s largest Muslim organization cancels meeting with premier

(MENAFN) The head of Canada's largest Muslim organization called off a scheduled meeting with Premier Justin Trudeau on Monday, citing dissatisfaction with Trudeau's perceived lack of efforts to assist Palestinians in Gaza and his failure to address the increasing prevalence of hate crimes.



“We no longer think it’s productive to speak with this premier,” Stephen Brown, chief executive officer of the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), stated during a press briefing in Ottawa.



“There is nothing new that we could say,” Brown declared, as mentioned in reports by several news agencies. “We’ve said it all before.”



The cancellation occurred just hours before federal and provincial politicians, Muslim leaders, and various individuals were set to convene in Quebec City for a ceremony commemorating the seventh anniversary of the murder of six Muslim men at the Islamic Cultural Centre Mosque.



Trudeau, on his way into the House of Commons in Ottawa, did not comment on the cancellation. However, his office later stated that the premier had "nothing to add" regarding the matter.



The scheduled meeting was intended to address anti-Muslim hate. However, Brown opted out of the session, citing Trudeau's failure to fulfill promises made during the 2015 election, particularly the commitment to fund programs aimed at combating hate crimes, such as the installation of security cameras at Muslim prayer sites.



“It has become clear that we seem to only get a sliver of policy reform when our lives, or our safety is destroyed,” Brown stated. “Our government has failed to move on substantive hate-crime legislation.”

MENAFN30012024000045015839ID1107784664