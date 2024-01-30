Cloudjiffy Announces Simplified Hosting Migration, Fort Knox Security

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Moving your website or application to a new hosting provider just got a whole lot easier thanks to CloudJiffy's new simplified migration service. The hosting company now offers affordable, convenient migrations handled by real human experts who do all the heavy lifting for you.

"We know changing web hosts can give folks a headache with all the technical steps involved," said Michelle Johnson, CEO of CloudJiffy. "Our migration team takes care of everything from start to finish, so customers can relax knowing their site will be transferred safely by pros."

CloudJiffy's migration experts are available 24/7 to guide businesses through migrating any number of websites or web applications to the company's secure cloud hosting platform.



The process is tailored for each customer but typically involves thorough pre-testing, optimized data transfer, seamless domain cutover, and post-launch performance tuning. CloudJiffy's team monitors progress end-to-end and works to minimize downtime during the transition.

"We become an extension of your team throughout the migration," said CloudJiffy's Migration Manager Todd Simmons. "Our technical staff takes the time to understand your infrastructure, content, and goals. We then plan and execute a smooth, worry-free transition."

In addition to simplified migrations, CloudJiffy offers robust yet easy-to-use security features to keep your sites and applications protected round the clock.

The company leverages container technology to isolate and secure your websites and apps within their own environment. Resources like storage and computing power can scale up or down automatically based on traffic and demand.

CloudJiffy also enables two-factor authentication for an extra layer of account security. The platform uses fully patched containers maintained by CloudJiffy to reduce vulnerabilities. Firewall settings can be customized using simple controls in your online dashboard.

"We handle the hosting so you can focus on your online business," explained Todd. "Our architecture takes care of scaling, security, load balancing, and more behind the scenes."

Michelle emphasized CloudJiffy's commitment to approachable pricing and support. "We make enterprise-grade hosting accessible and understandable for organizations of all sizes," she said. "Our experts are always ready to help customers thrive on our platform."

Switching web hosts doesn't have to be scary or frustrating. The experts at CloudJiffy know moving your online home takes careful planning and attention to detail. Their new migration service gives your website or app the VIP treatment for a stress-free transition.

The CloudJiffy team will become your guides during the move. They handle everything from start to finish so you can put your feet up. Their technical staff takes the time to get to know your specific needs before crafting a custom game plan using Jelastic PaaS .

"We walk our customers through each step so they know what to expect," said Maria Gonzalez, CloudJiffy Customer Success Manager. "Communication is key, and we're available via phone, email, or chat to answer questions and resolve any issues."

Migrating your web presence also involves careful content transfer. The CloudJiffy migration squad uses optimized processes so your data makes the trip safely and quickly. They can transfer websites, databases, files, images, and more by using Jelastic PaaS India .

Once your content is securely in its new home, the CloudJiffy crew will monitor performance closely and make any needed tweaks. They'll follow up regularly after launch to ensure your site is running smoothly on their high-powered hosting platform.



"We aim to deliver 5-star service during migrations. The precision and personal touch our experts provide takes the hassle out of switching hosts," said Maria.

