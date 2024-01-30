Nasdaq Stocks Above $2 To Watch Now! LVTX, INBS, IKT, PCSA, DYAI

(MENAFN- GetNews) The NASDAQ stands as a major global stock exchange, presenting a multitude of investment opportunities. Nevertheless, a systematic approach is crucial for stock analysis. This piece aims to offer insights into five stocks which may be worth monitoring now.



On January 25, 2024, Lava Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: LVTX) revealed its engagement in a clinical trial collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway. The collaboration centers on assessing Lava Therapeutics NV's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), in conjunction with their product LAVA 1207. Under the agreed terms, Merck & Co., Rahway, assumes responsibility for providing pembrolizumab during the dose expansion and escalation phases of LAVA 1207's ongoing Phase 1/2a study.



Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a prominent player in the medical technology sector, specializing in rapid and non-invasive drug and healthcare testing solutions. On January 22, 2024, the company disclosed that DGP Plc had opted for its groundbreaking Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System to enhance its internal drug testing procedures. The announcement highlighted DGP Plc's significant presence in the United Kingdom, particularly in the fields of construction security, logistics, and support services.



Inhibikase Therapeutics' (NASDAQ: IKT) stock has been witnessing a major rally over the past month with a jump of over 133%. Earlier this month, the company announced the retirement of Joseph Frattaroli, Chief Financial Officer, at the end of the first quarter of 2024. The Company's Vice-President for Finance, Garth Lees-Rolfe, will be promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Inhibikase Therapeutics is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, dedicated to the development of therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and associated disorders. The company's diverse therapeutic pipeline primarily addresses neurodegeneration, with a key emphasis on its leading program, risvodetinib. As an inhibitor of Abelson Tyrosine Kinase (c-Abl), risvodetinib aims to treat Parkinson's disease both within and outside the brain, along with other conditions stemming from Abelson Tyrosine Kinases.



Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) gained attention on Friday with the release of details regarding the pricing of its public offering. The pharmaceutical company revealed plans to offer 1,555,555 shares of its common stock, along with common warrants enabling the purchase of 1,555,555 units of common stock. The offering involves both the common stock and its accompanying warrants at a bundled price of $4.50 each.



Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:

DYAI) The worldwide biotech firm was in focus over the past week. On January 22, 2024, Dyadic International Inc. came up with a major update as it revealed that it was going to be one of the participants at the Microcap Conference. The event in question would take place from January 31 to February 1 at the Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino, located in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It ought to be noted that

Zacks Small Cap Research

recently released a research report on the stock and set a target price of $9 a share.





