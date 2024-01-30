Heart Failure Pipeline, FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials Assessment, Emerging Drugs, And Companies 2024 (Updated)

(MENAFN- GetNews)





DelveInsight's,“ Heart Failure Pipeline Insight 2024 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 90+ pipeline drugs in the Heart Failure pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including Heart Failure clinical trials and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.





Key Takeaways from the Heart Failure Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Heart Failure Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 90+ pipeline therapies for Heart Failure treatment.



The leading Heart Failure Companies includes Zensun (Shanghai) Sci & Tech, Windtree Therapeutics, TreeFrog Therapeutics, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Tenaya Therapeutics, Tasly Pharmaceuticals, Sulfagenix, Stealth BioTherapeutics, SQ Innovation, Shanghai Hongyitang Biopharmaceutical Technology, scPharmaceuticals, Sardocor, Sana Biotechnology, Salubris Biotherapeutics, Roche, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Ribomic, Renova Therapeutics, Relaxera, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Recardio, Quantum Genomics, Procella Therapeutics, Precigen, Pfizer, Paradigm biopharmaceuticals, Palatin Technologies, Orizuru Therapeutics, Olatec Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Metcela, Mesoblast Inc., Merck & Co, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, InvivoSciences, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Innolife, Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Imara Inc, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, Help Therapeutics, Heartseed, HAYA Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, GB Sciences, Fujifilm Corporation, Evotec SE, Eli Lilly and Company, Edgewise Therapeutics, DiNAQOR, Cytokinetics, CUORiPS, Chong Kun Dang, Cardurion Pharmaceuticals, Cardiora, Cardior Pharmaceuticals, Cardiol Therapeutics, CardioCell, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bristol Myers Squibb, Boryung Pharmaceutical, BlueRock Therapeutics, BioCardia, BIAL, Berlin Cures, BenevolentAI, Bayer, Athersys, AstraZeneca, Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Antlia Biosciences, AnaCardio, AliveGen, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, and others.



Promising Heart Failure Pipeline Therapies include CXL-1020, Strata 1 CXL-1020, Ularitide, Allogeneic Mesenchymal Bone Marrow Cells (aMBMC), Lactated Ringer's Solution, Bisoprolol, Empagliflozin, Lixivaptan , and others.

January 2024: AstraZeneca announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for AZD3427. This study is intended to assess the ability of AZD3427 to reduce pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) after 24 weeks of treatment in participants with heart failure (HF) and pulmonary hypertension (PH) Group 2.

January 2024: Bayer announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for Finerenone (BAY94-8862). The purpose of this study is to evaluate the effect of finerenone compared to placebo (a tablet without active substance) in the reduction of cardiovascular death (generally meaning death due to disease of the heart or blood vessels) and total Heart Failure (HF) events, including HF hospitalization and urgent visits for HF(generally meaning a hospital stay or urgent presentation to a healthcare unit due to worsening symptoms of heart failure) in patients suffering from HF with an ejection fraction greater than or equal to 40%. January 2024: Novartis Pharmaceuticals announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for Sacubitril/valsartan. This is a multicenter, randomized, placebo- and active-controlled, parallel-group, 24-week trial to investigate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of XXB750 in participants with HFrEF/HFmrEF.





In the Heart Failure pipeline report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, Heart Failure clinical trials studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Heart Failure collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.





Heart Failure Overview

Heart failure (HF) is a syndrome caused by structural and functional defects in myocardium resulting in impairment of ventricular filling or the ejection of blood. The most common cause for HF is reduced left ventricular myocardial function. Major pathogenic mechanisms leading to HF are increased hemodynamic overload, ischemia-related dysfunction, ventricular remodeling, excessive neuro-humoral stimulation, abnormal myocyte calcium cycling, excessive or inadequate proliferation of the extracellular matrix, accelerated apoptosis and genetic mutations.







Heart Failure Ongoing Clinical Trials Analysis





Heart Failure Emerging Drugs





Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company



Finerenone (BAY94-8862): Bayer



CardiAMP Cell Therapy: BioCardia



Firibastat: Quantum Genomics

HU 6: Rivus Pharmaceuticals





Heart Failure Therapeutics Assessment

There are approx. 75+ Heart Failure companies which are developing the therapies for Heart Failure. The Heart Failure companies which have their Heart Failure drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Eli Lilly and Company.





Heart Failure Route of Administration

Heart Failure pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal





Heart Failure Treatment Landscape





Heart Failure Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule





Scope of the Heart Failure Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Heart Failure Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Heart Failure Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III





Heart Failure Emerging Therapies and Companies





Table of Content

IntroductionHeart Failure Executive SummaryHeart Failure OverviewHeart Failure Pipeline TherapeuticsHeart Failure Therapeutic AssessmentHeart Failure – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and CompanyDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)HU 6: Rivus PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)HiCM 188: Help TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsHeart FailureCollaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / FundingHeart FailureUnmet NeedsHeart FailureMarket Drivers and BarriersAppendix





Heart Failure Emerging Drugs, and Recent Trends





