Peanut Allergy Pipeline, FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials Assessment, Emerging Drugs, Latest News 2024 (Updated)

(MENAFN- GetNews)





DelveInsight's,“ Peanut Allergy Pipeline Insight 2024 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in the Peanut Allergy pipeline landscape. It covers the Peanut Allergy Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Peanut Allergy Pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.





Key Takeaways from the Peanut Allergy Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Peanut Allergy Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 15+ active players working to develop 15+ pipeline therapies for Peanut Allergy treatment.

The leading companies working in the Peanut Allergy Market include DBV Technologies, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Cour Pharmaceutical, HAL Allergy, InnoUp Farma S.L., Vedanta Biosciences, Astellas Pharma, Intrommune Therapeutics, Genentech, ASIT biotech, BlueWillow Biologics, Allergy Therapeutics, Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Desentum, Camallergy, Prota Therapeutics, IgGenix, and others.

Promising Peanut Allergy Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Dupilumab, AR101, CNP-201, Etokimab, HAL-MPE1, ASP0892, INT301, and others.

January 2024: Allergy Therapeutics announced a study of Phase 1 clinical trials for VLP Peanut. This phase I clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of VLP Peanut in healthy subjects and in subjects with peanut allergy (PA). This clinical trial will evaluate the immunotoxicity profile of VLP Peanut in healthy subjects and assess the immunotoxicity profile and the degree of reactogenicity (allergenicity) in subjects with PA. This clinical trial will also explore preliminary proof of efficacy of VLP Peanut in subjects with PA.

January 2024: Novartis Pharmaceuticals announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for Remibrutinib. A study to evaluate the safety, efficacy and tolerability of remibrutinib at three doses versus placebo in adult participants who have a confirmed allergy to peanuts. The efficacy will be measured by the ability of participants to tolerate increasing doses of peanut protein during an oral food challenge after 1 month of study treatment. January 2024: DBV Technologies announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for DBV712. The primary purpose of this study is to assess the efficacy and safety of daily DBV712 250 micrograms (mcg) to induce desensitization to peanut in peanut-allergic children 4-7 years of age over a 12-month treatment period.









Request a sample and discover the recent advances in Peanut Allergy Treatment Drugs @

Peanut Allergy Pipeline Outlook Report





In the Peanut Allergy pipeline report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, Peanut Allergy NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Peanut Allergy collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.





Peanut Allergy Overview

A peanut allergy is a reaction that occurs when your body mistakenly identifies peanuts as harmful substances. When you eat peanuts or food containing peanuts, your immune system -the body's natural defense system that fights infections and diseases-overreacts and can cause a serious, even life-threatening response.





Find out more about Peanut Allergy Therapeutics Assessment @

Peanut Allergy Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products





Peanut Allergy Emerging Drugs Profile



Viaskin Peanut: DBV Technologies

Dupilumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi CNP-201: Cour Pharmaceutical





Peanut Allergy Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

There are approx. 15+ key companies which are developing the Peanut Allergy therapies. The Peanut Allergy companies which have their Peanut Allergy drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. preregistration include, DBV Technologies.





Peanut Allergy pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intradermal

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical. Molecule Type





Learn more about the emerging Peanut Allergy Pipeline Therapies @

Peanut Allergy Clinical Trials Assessment





Peanut Allergy Pipeline Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy Product Type





Scope of the Peanut Allergy Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Peanut Allergy Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Peanut Allergy Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Peanut Allergy Companies- DBV Technologies, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Cour Pharmaceutical, HAL Allergy, InnoUp Farma S.L., Vedanta Biosciences, Astellas Pharma, Intrommune Therapeutics, Genentech, ASIT biotech, BlueWillow Biologics, Allergy Therapeutics, Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Desentum, Camallergy, Prota Therapeutics, IgGenix, and others. Peanut Allergy Pipeline Therapies- Dupilumab, AR101, CNP-201, Etokimab, HAL-MPE1, ASP0892, INT301, and others.





Dive deep into rich insights for new drugs for Peanut Allergy Treatment, Visit @

Peanut Allergy Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspective





Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryPeanut Allergy: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentLate Stage Products (Preregistration)Viaskin Peanut: DBV TechnologiesDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Dupilumab: Regeneron PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)CNP-201: Cour PharmaceuticalDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsPeanut-NE01 vaccine: BlueWillow BiologicsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsPeanut Allergy Key CompaniesPeanut Allergy Key ProductsPeanut Allergy Unmet NeedsPeanut Allergy Market Drivers and BarriersPeanut Allergy Future Perspectives and ConclusionPeanut Allergy Analyst ViewsPeanut Allergy CompaniesAppendix





For further information on the Peanut Allergy Pipeline therapeutics, reach out to

Peanut Allergy Unmet Needs and Analyst Views





About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Yash Bhardwaj

Email: Send Email

Phone: 9193216187

Address: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432

City: Las Vegas

State: NV

Country: United States

Website:

