Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline, FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials Studies, Emerging Drugs, And Latest News 2024 (Updated)

DelveInsight's,“ Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Insight 2024” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in the Obstructive Sleep Apnea pipeline landscape. It covers the Obstructive Sleep Apnea pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Obstructive Sleep Apnea pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.





Key Takeaways from the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Obstructive Sleep Apnea pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline therapies for Obstructive Sleep Apnea treatment.

The leading companies working in the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market include Apnimed, Therapix Biosciences, Eisai, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Merck & Co, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Bayer, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, Cortex Pharmaceuticals, Michael James Enterprises, and others.

Promising Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include AL539 (SRETT), Lemborexant 10 mg, Sulthiame, Eszopiclone, AD182, AD504, Atomoxetine , and others.

December 2023: Nyxoah S.A. , A multicenter study to assess the safety and effectiveness of the Genio dual-sided hypoglossal nerve stimulation system for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea in adults subjects. December 2023: University of Calgary, The primary objective of this study is to evaluate the effect of more timely care for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) on adherence to positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy at three months after treatment initiation. The secondary objectives are to determine if earlier care improves the treatment effect of PAP on patient reported sleepiness, quality of life and patient satisfaction. We will also evaluate the impact of shorter wait times on patient engagement in therapy by assessing initial acceptance of PAP therapy, patient activation and self-efficacy with respect to OSA treatment.





Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Outlook Report





In the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, Obstructive Sleep Apnea NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Obstructive Sleep Apnea collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.





Obstructive Sleep Apnea Overview

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is characterized by episodes of breathing cessation or shallow breathing in sleep. These episodes are due to complete or partial collapse of upper airway. Most of the time, the respiratory events are associated with snoring, oxygen desaturations and brief arousal from sleep.





Obstructive Sleep Apnea Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products





Obstructive Sleep Apnea Emerging Drugs Profile



Lemborexant : Eisai

Sulthiame : Desitin Arzneimittel GmbH

AD 182 : Apnimed TAK-925 : Takeda





Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

There are approx. 20+ Obstructive Sleep Apnea companies which are developing the Obstructive Sleep Apnea therapies. The Obstructive Sleep Apnea companies which have their Obstructive Sleep Apnea drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase II include, Desitin Arzneimittel GmbH.





Obstructive Sleep Apnea pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Obstructive Sleep Apnea Clinical Trials Assessment





Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Scope of the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Companies- Apnimed, Therapix Biosciences, Eisai, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Merck & Co, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Bayer, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, Cortex Pharmaceuticals, Michael James Enterprises, and others. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Therapies- AL539 (SRETT), Lemborexant 10 mg, Sulthiame, Eszopiclone, AD182, AD504, Atomoxetine, and others.





Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspective





Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryObstructive Sleep Apnea: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentObstructive Sleep Apnea– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug name : Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Sulthiame : Desitin Arzneimittel GmbHDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Drug name : Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name : Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsObstructive Sleep Apnea Key CompaniesObstructive Sleep Apnea Key ProductsObstructive Sleep Apnea- Unmet NeedsObstructive Sleep Apnea- Market Drivers and BarriersObstructive Sleep Apnea- Future Perspectives and ConclusionObstructive Sleep Apnea Analyst ViewsObstructive Sleep Apnea Key CompaniesAppendix





Obstructive Sleep Apnea Unmet Needs and Analyst Views









About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.

