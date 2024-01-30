Yana Feldman Of New York Legacy Lawyers Announces A Guiding Article On Special Needs Planning In New York

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Yana Feldman, a prominent figure in the legal landscape of New York, has authored a compelling article addressing the critical subject of special needs planning . The article comes as a beacon of knowledge for families and caretakers of individuals with special needs, elucidating the options available to assure a stable future for their loved ones.

Special needs planning is more than just a legal task; it's a crucial step towards securing a life of dignity and fulfillment for those with disabilities. Feldman's article navigates the complex terrain of planning for a future that caregivers may not be a part of. Understanding the intricacies involved in this process is vital, as it ensures that the quality of life currently enjoyed by individuals with special needs is preserved throughout their lifetime.

The article delves into the heart of special needs planning, indicating the potential challenges that may arise when leaving assets to a disabled loved one. Feldman stresses that without proper planning, the well-intended inheritance could inadvertently disqualify the beneficiary from essential government programs like SSI and Medicaid. However, she provides a ray of hope through the government-sanctioned Special Needs Trusts, which allow for assets to be held and utilized without affecting the beneficiary's eligibility for government assistance.

In her own words, attorney Yana Feldman articulates, "Establishing a Special Needs Trust requires a nuanced understanding of both federal and state regulations to ensure that the beneficiary's government benefits remain intact. Our role is to create a trust that complements these benefits by providing for the enhanced needs of the individual."

The article further educates readers on how a Special Needs Trust can be a conduit for various life-enhancing opportunities. These trusts enable expenditures on medical check-ups, educational needs, transportation, and even leisure activities, all without jeopardizing the beneficiary's eligibility for governmental aid.

The Special Needs Trust is not merely a financial tool; it's a vessel for enriching the lives of individuals with disabilities. Feldman's article emphasizes that the trust must be meticulously crafted to act as a supplement to, rather than a replacement for, public benefits. The trust's funds are meticulously managed to ensure they provide goods and services that elevate the quality of life for the beneficiary, covering an array of needs from healthcare to personal growth and entertainment.

Families and caretakers seeking guidance will find solace in the detailed information provided by special needs planning lawyer Yana Feldman. The release of this article is a testament to New York Legacy Lawyers' commitment to empowering clients with knowledge and facilitating planning that respects the unique needs of individuals with disabilities.

For those grappling with the future care of a loved one with special needs, this article is an indispensable resource. It offers a clear path forward in the creation of a Special Needs Trust that ensures a loved one's welfare is sustained, even when the primary caretaker is no longer present.

The article by attorney Yana Feldman represents a critical step in demystifying the special needs planning process and highlights the invaluable role that informed legal counsel plays in this delicate area of law.

About New York Legacy Lawyers:

New York Legacy Lawyers is a trusted legal firm with an unwavering commitment to assisting families in planning for the future. The firm's compassionate approach to law, coupled with their thorough understanding of the complexities of estate and trust planning, sets them apart in their field. With a focus on creating lasting legacies, they support clients in making informed decisions that protect and benefit generations to come.





Embeds:

Youtube Video:



GMB:

Email and website

Email: ...

Website:

Media Contact

Company Name: New York Legacy Lawyers by Yana Feldman & Associates PLLC

Contact Person: Yana Feldman

Email: Send Email

Phone: (718) 713-8080

Address: 132 32nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11232

City: Brooklyn

State: New York

Country: United States

Website:

