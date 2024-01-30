Multiexperience Development Platforms Market Records Growth Of USD 4.67 Billion From 2022-2027, Major Innovations And Key Vendor Offerings - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global multiexperience development platforms market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.67 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

21.9% during the forecast period.

North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 31%.

Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc., Appian Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Convertigo SA, Globant SA, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Neutrinos, Oracle Corp., OutSystems Software em Rede SA, Pegasystems Inc., Progress Software Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Siemens AG, Temenos Headquarters SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major companies.

Technavio has segmented the market based on End-user (IT and telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, and Others), Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).



The

growth is primarily driven by the IT and telecom segment . This segment holds the largest

share, fueled by ongoing digital transformation efforts and the digitization of business processes in the industry. Increased focus on IT infrastructure by organizations, both large and small, is leading to a rising demand for customizable multiexperience development platforms. As business processes become increasingly digital, the need for such platforms to manage enterprise application portfolios is expected to further propel segment growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the global multiexperience development platforms industry is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global market.

North America will contribute 31% to the growth

during the forecast period.

A significant growth is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud computing . Cloud technology offers cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and scalability, driving the demand across industries. Cloud-based platforms support various devices and interfaces, facilitating easy scalability and efficient application integration across cloud and on-premise environments. This trend is expected to continue, fueling the growth of the MXDP market during the forecast period.

Application integration for the mobile device platform

is the leading trend fueling the growth, however, factors including data privacy and security concerns may hamper the growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this report?



CAGR during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the

competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

Integration of Several Technologies to Shape the Growth

The Multiexperience Development Platforms industry is characterized by the integration of various technologies like Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance User Experience (UX) Design. With a focus on Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and Mobile Application Development, platforms support diverse interfaces such as Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) and Chatbots. Embracing technologies like IoT, Cloud Computing, and Edge Computing, the market emphasizes Cybersecurity, Privacy, and Digital Transformation Strategies for personalized Customer Experience Management (CEM) and Analytics.

