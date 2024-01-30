Diet Drink Market To Surpass USD 6.89 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.39%: Report By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Diet Drink Market

The Exactitude Consultancy Diet Drink Global Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Latest released the research study on Global Diet Drink Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. The Diet Drink Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. The market report starts off by providing some fundamental details, such as industrial definitions, classifications, a variety of applications, and the Diet Drink industrial chain architecture. The study will assist industry participants and market consultants to understand the continuing structure of the Market. Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The global diet drink market is anticipated to grow from USD 4.47 Billion in 2023 to USD 6.89 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of Report:

#request-a-sample

Significant Players Covered in the Diet Drink Market Report:

The Coca-Cola Company,PepsiCo, Inc.,Nestlé S.A.,Dr Pepper Snapple Group,Red Bull GmbH,Monster Beverage Corporation,Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.,The Kraft Heinz Company,Danone S.A.,National Beverage Corp.,Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.,Unilever,The Hershey Company,Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.,Bai Brands LLC,The Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated,Britvic plc,The Swire Group,Arizona Beverage Company,Pepsi Bottling Ventures, and Others.

Recent Developments:

07 September 2023 – Nestlé has announced an agreement with Advent International to acquire a majority stake in Grupo CRM, a premium chocolate player in Brazil. Grupo CRM operates a successful direct-to-consumer model, with more than 1 000 chocolate boutiques under the Kopenhagen and Brasil Cacau brands and a strong, growing online presence. The transaction is expected to close in 2024, subject to customary regulatory approvals. The financial details of this transaction will not be disclosed.

21 March 2023 – PepsiCo announced a USD 216 million multi-year investment in long-term, strategic partnership agreements with three of the most well-respected farmer-facing organizations – Practical Farmers of Iowa (PFI), Soil and Water Outcomes Fund (SWOF), and the IL Corn Growers Association (ICGA) – to drive adoption of regenerative agriculture practices across the United States.

Global Diet Drink Market Segmentation:

Diet Drink Market by Product Type

Zero Calorie

Low Calorie

Diet Drink Market by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & General Merchandisers

Convenience Store

Food Service & Drinking Places

Online

Diet Drink Market by End User

Teenagers

Young Adults

Middle Aged Adults

Regional Analysis for Diet Drink Market:

North American (USA, Canada, North America, Mexico),

European (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy),

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Asian Countries, India, Southeast Asia),

South American (Brazil, Argentina ) , Colombia, etc.),

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Peninsula, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

According to the diet soft drink market data, the diet soft drink market in Asia-Pacific had the most market share in 2022-39%. The market in this area is being driven by the growing health consciousness of the region's big population. As growing countries like China and India adopt the western lifestyle and culture that allows customers to be concerned of their health in day-to-day living, the area presents attractive potential for the newest categories, such as non-alcoholic drinks and convenience meals. In addition, the growing number of working women is forming them into self-sufficient individuals, creating prospects for convenience food and drinks. In the next years, it is anticipated that these factors would increase demand for diet soft drinks.

Global Diet Drink Market Report: Key Features

– A comprehensive global and regional analysis of the Diet Drink market is also cited in this report.

– Provides detailed coverage of all industry segments in the Diet Drink market to evaluate potential trends, development strategies, and industry size estimations as of 2030.

– The report referred to an in-depth assessment of companies that function in the global Diet Drink market.

– Each industry participant's company profile includes industry portfolio examination, sales revenue, SWOT analysis and recent developments.

– Growth projections examine product segments and regions where industry-leading contributors should focus on investment trends, production/consumption ratios, and more.

Read the full analysis report for better understanding (description, TOC, list of tables and figures, and much more):

Key Benefits for Industry Participants and Stakeholders

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Diet Drink Market

Potential and niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the projected market size of the Diet Drink market by 2030?

What will be the normal portion of the overall industry for impending years?

What is the significant development driving components and restrictions of the worldwide Diet Drink market across different geographic?

Who are the key sellers expected to lead the market for the appraisal time frame 2023 to 2030?

What is the moving and arising advances expected to influence the advancement of the worldwide market?

What are the development techniques received by the significant market sellers to remain ahead on the lookout?

Recommended Readings:

Smart Packaging Market by Type (Active Packaging, Intelligent Packaging), Application (Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care, Automotive, Others) and By Region, Global Trends and Forecast from 2019 To 2028

Food Anticaking Agents Market by Type (Calcium compounds, Sodium compounds, Silicon dioxide, Magnesium compounds, Microcrystalline cellulose), Applications, Source (Synthetic, Natural), Regions, Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029

Food Texturizers Market by Component (Cellulose Derivatives, Gums, Pectins, Gelatins, Algae Extract, Milk Proteins, Starch, Inulin, Dextrins, CMC), Application (Dairy Products & Ice Creams, Confectionery, Jams, Layers, Fillings, Bakery, Meat Products, Ready Meals, Sauces, Beverage) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029

Pulse Flours Market by Type (Pea, Lentils, Chickpea, Beans, Other Products), Application (Food {Bakery products, Extruded food, Meat products, Beverages, Others}, Feed, Others {Nutraceuticals, Personal Care, and Other Industrial Applications}), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029

Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market by Color Type (caramel, carotenoids, anthocyanins, curcumin, annatto, and copper chlorophyllin), Flavor Type (natural extracts, aroma chemicals and essential oils), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2019 to 2028

Customisation of the Report:

Our report can be personalized to cater to your specific requirements. Please contact our sales team at (...) to discuss your customization needs. Our dedicated team will ensure that you receive a tailored report that aligns with your needs. You can also reach out to our executives at +1 (704) 266-3234 to share your research requirements.

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+ +1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn