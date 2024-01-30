The Inner Circle's New Leadership Book Named Amazon Best Seller

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inner Circle's Kim Kleeman and Joy Poli, founders of a dynamic networking group, announce the publication of their new"Lead from Within" book.

- Joy Poli, co-founder of the Inner CircleCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inner Circle's Kim Kleeman and Joy Poli, founders of a dynamic networking group spanning 17 states and 3 countries, announce the publication of their new“Lead from Within” book published by Red Thread Publishing, through Sierra Melcher.An Amazon Bestseller, it features members Catherine H. McNeil, Gloria Cotton, Anna Cillan, Dan Gershenson, Karen Kimsey-Sward, Lynn Miller, and founders Kim Kleeman and Joy Poli.Helpful to readers seeking to switch from a salary to a startup, or for small businesses to scale to the next level, the eight member-leader authors share their insights, experiences, and valuable lessons in working in business as well as networking tips for today.Now in 25 states and growing internationally, the Inner Circle is built to connect stand-out leaders and build both personal and business networks.As founders, Kim Kleeman and Joy have empowered a vibrant and trusted community that transcends traditional networking boundaries.“It's the only network led by women that's for everyone,” Joy Poli explains.“Our book promises to be a guide for individuals seeking to enhance their networking skills, build authentic connections, and navigate the intricacies of professional relationships,” Poli adds.Drawing from each author's own success stories through the Inner Circle's programmed Accelerate Successfully platform, designed for leaders looking to grow their businesses and sharing the collective wisdom of The Inner Circle, the book is set to be a valuable resource for both seasoned professionals and those just starting on their careers.“Through this book, we explored and created some very strong bonds together. We realized, through writing it, that there are certain traits that you can work on and master as a leader,” Kim Kleeman explains.“The successful traits that we speak to in the book have pushed us forward in various ways. If you're looking for how to generate a long and successful career, this book explains how to build that.”The book covers a range of topics, including effective networking strategies, building a strong personal brand, and leveraging connections for mutual benefit.“We aim to provide actionable advice that readers can implement to enhance their networking skills and achieve their professional goals,” adds Kleeman.Connect with Kim Kleeman and Joy Poli on LinkedIn to listen to monthly episodes of their LinkedIn Audio Series for their book – learn how to grow your business and build your network.“Lead from Within” can be bought on Amazon. For updates and announcements, follow The Inner Circle on Facebook and learn how to become a member here .For media inquiries, please contact publicist Carolyn Barth of Digital Content Strategy LLC .

