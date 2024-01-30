(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Kevin J. Gardner Ignites Change with New Motivational Book - Change Your Thinking, Ignite Your Life"Kevin J. Gardner, an accomplished telecommunications professional and Managing Partner of Telecom Marketing Strategies, releases his first self-help book, Change Your Thinking, Ignite Your Life: What Are You Telling Yourself?

In a world where self-talk defines our reality, Gardner emphasizes the power of positive affirmations in shaping one's destiny. The book explores the dichotomy between empowering mantras like "I am Happy! I am Healthy! I am Wealthy!" and self-destructive thoughts such as "I am a fat, miserable loser."

Gardner draws on his personal journey of recovery and renewal to guide readers through a transformative process. By sharing his own experiences of overcoming challenges, paying off debts, revitalizing his business, and maintaining sobriety, he provides readers with practical insights into building a mindset that fosters success and happiness.

Change Your Thinking, Ignite Your Life explores the importance of mantras and presents a simple, time-efficient approach that requires no more than five minutes a day. Gardner's step-by-step instructions offer readers the tools to break free from negative thought patterns and unlock the life they dream of.

About the Author:

Kevin J. Gardner is a seasoned telecommunications professional with nearly two decades of experience, including senior management roles at Comcast. Currently, he is the Managing Partner of Telecom Marketing Strategies, a consulting firm specializing in competitive intelligence and strategy for the telecommunications industry. Additionally, Gardner serves as the President of Multifamily Utility Solutions.

With over six years of sobriety, Gardner is committed to giving back and serves as a Board Member of Safe Harbor Sober Living in Norton, OH. A native of Ohio, he is an avid supporter of The Ohio State University Buckeyes Football, MLB's Cleveland Guardians, and regularly attends NHL hockey and NBA basketball games during the cold Ohio winters.

Connect with Kevin J. Gardner on his website:

Change Your Thinking, Ignite Your Life is a testament to Gardner's success and experiences in both business and life. The book is available for purchase at many online retailers such as Amazon and

Barnes and Noble and promises readers a journey towards positive transformation.

Media Contact

Company Name: BookBuzz

Contact Person: Amanda - PR Manager

Email: Send Email

Phone: 7065098422

City: New York

State: NY

Country: United States

Website:

