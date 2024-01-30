Exante And Sanctions Reviews By The Broker Review

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Exante is a global trading platform that offers direct market access to more than one million financial instruments. With more than 1.6 billion AUM as of December 2023, its proprietary trading platform allows traders access to a range of assets across 50+ global markets.



Available on the web, desktop, and mobile, its global trading platform is aimed at serious investors and its clients include banks, wealth managers, and private investors.



About Exante

Founded in 2011, Exante is a brand name used by several highly regulated investment companies worldwide. Exante has received multiple awards including winning the Diversity Marketing & Recruitment Initiative of the Year from the Financial Times two years in a row.

The Exante global trademark is shared by a family of brokers that are individually licensed by the FCA (UK), MFSA (Malta), CySEC (Cyprus), and SFC (Hong Kong). They have a presence in more than 20 global locations including London, Cyprus, Malta, and Hong Kong.

Exante Sanctions

Exante uses technology to monitor transactions that may infringe upon the US OFAC, UK, UN, and EU Sanctions Regimes and stay on top of local and international sanctions updates. They also screen for sanctioned instruments to act promptly and remove them from the platform.

As a regulated company, it doesn't accept clients from any sanctioned country or region and Exante respects all sanction lists. They fully cooperate with their regulators on any sanction-related requests and they apply new sanction lists from authorities in a timely manner.

Regulatory Compliance

As mentioned above, Exante's investment firms are licensed by the FCA, CySEC, MFSA, and SFC. These regulations ensure that Exante operates within strict financial and ethical standards at all times and provide investors peace of mind by protecting their investments.



Exante also adheres to strict data protection laws and is GDPR compliant. It protects client information and ensures confidentiality and their privacy policy outlines the measures they take to safeguard personal information and prevent misuse.

Exante's Measures

Exante has adopted a robust policy to safeguard against illegal activities, which includes the following crucial protocols as part of its risk management system:



Know-Your-Customer (KYC): Exante strongly emphasizes client relationships, including understanding clients' financial activities and the exchange funds' origin.

Customer Due Diligence (CDD): Exante identifies and verifies customers' identities with information from trustworthy, independent sources.



Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) Authentication: Before doing business with politically exposed persons (PEPs) Exante requires authorization from a designated decision-maker. The same goes for their family members and related contacts.



Ownership and control: Exante has steps in place to get sufficient knowledge about the ownership and control structure of its clients.

Suspicious activity reporting: The broker has an established process for reporting suspicious transactions, including a direct reporting line to an in-house Money Laundering Reporting Compliance Officer (MLRO). Daily screening: Exante conducts daily screenings of its client base against PEP lists, negative media information, and financial sanctions. Payments are processed in real time to comply with international sanctions.



Investor Protection

Exante is part of the Investor Compensation Scheme which protects investor funds if a broker has financial difficulties or becomes insolvent. The scheme will compensate a portion of investors' assets.



The broker also uses asset segregation, holding client assets separate from the company's operational funds. This protects investors' assets from being used for any other purpose.



Summary

Exante stands out not only as a reliable trading platform for serious investors but also as a broker that upholds high levels of compliance and asset safety. It offers sophisticated technology and robust security measures, making Exante a top-tier broker for professional trades and institutional investors.



FAQs

Is Exante safe?

The safety of client data and investor funds is paramount for Exante and as such, they follow stringent regulatory guidelines. Exante ensures that client assets are held in segregated accounts, separate from the company's operational funds, to protect client investments.

How is Exante regulated?

The investment firms operating under the Exante brand are licensed by the FCA (UK), MFSA (Malta), CySEC (Cyprus), and SFC (Hong Kong) and adhere to the MiFID II Directive.

Does Exante comply with sanctions?

Exante carefully monitors transactions that may infringe upon the US OFAC, UK, UN, and EU Sanctions Regimes and screens for sanctioned instruments to remove them promptly from its platform. Exante doesn't accept clients from sanctioned countries and fully cooperates with regulators.



What trading platforms does EXANTE offer?

EXANTE offers a range of trading platforms to cater to different trader preferences, including web, mobile, and desktop versions. Each platform features a user-friendly interface, advanced trading tools, and robust security measures.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Company Name: Broker's Review

Contact Person: Scott Andrew

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website:

