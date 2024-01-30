Natalia Sandoval Wells Joined Global Women Speakers In Dubai For Globalcon 2023

(MENAFN- GetNews) Houston's Problem Solver and Effective Communicator Takes the Stage to Inspire Global Audiences







Global Women Speakers International is pleased to announce that Natalia Sandoval Wells has joined the Global Women Speakers Anthology Series, Global Women in Business: The Top Secrets to Starting and Scaling a Global Brand. Natalia spoke at the highly anticipated annual conference, GLOBALcon 2023, held in Dubai. Her participation in this event showcased her expertise and prominence in the field of business, specifically in relation to women's empowerment. Natalia's contribution to the conference undoubtedly provided invaluable insights and inspired fellow participants.

Global Women Speakers International is the #1 Platform for women entrepreneurs to speak on stages around the globe to share their message, sell their products, travel internationally, and network with women around the world. Natalia's extensive experience and expertise in business, particularly in leadership and women's empowerment, made her an invaluable addition to the conference. Her business acumen served as a catalyst for meaningful conversations and actionable strategies, says Dr. Tina D. Lewis, Founder of Global Women Speakers.

By accepting Natalia Sandoval Wells, the Global Women Speakers Anthology Series continues to uphold its commitment to bringing together influential, successful women in business from around the world to share their stories and business acumen and drive global change.

If you are interested in having Natalia speak at your event or becoming an exclusive member of Global Women Speakers International





