Psychologist Sounds Alarm On School Violence In Powerful TED Talk

St. Louis, MO - January 29, 2024 - As the nation grapples with the tragic rise in school violence, renowned counseling psychologist and criminal psychology consultant Dr. Jameca Woody Cooper delivers a powerful and thought-provoking TED Talk that challenges us to reconsider the root causes of this epidemic. Titled "Are You Unconsciously Raising the Next School Shooter?" Dr. Cooper's talk dissects the often-overlooked elements of parenting, community, and belongingness and their crucial role in fostering isolation and potential violence.

Dr. Cooper, a prominent figure in the field of mental health with over 20 years of experience, brings a unique perspective to this critical issue. Featured in national publications like The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and featured on major networks like CNBC, NBC, and ABC News, she has consistently championed the importance of mental health awareness and intervention. Now, she takes the conversation further by proposing a proactive solution beyond traditional safety measures.

In her compelling TED Talk, Dr. Cooper argues that while mental illness can be a contributing factor, it is not the sole driver of school violence. She emphasizes the importance of examining the broader societal context, highlighting how a lack of connection, belonging, and support within families and communities can create fertile ground for isolation and despair. This powerful message resonates not only with parents and educators, but with anyone concerned about the safety and well-being of our youth.

"We cannot afford to simply react to tragedies after they occur," Dr. Cooper states in her talk. "We must proactively address the underlying factors that contribute to these devastating events, and that means looking beyond mental illness alone. We must cultivate a society where every child feels seen, valued, and connected."

Dr. Cooper's TED Talk offers a fresh and hopeful approach to tackling the complex issue of school violence. Her call for a more holistic and community-based solution will spark important conversations and inspire action.

Dr. Jameca Woody Cooper is available for interviews to discuss:



The insights presented in her TED Talk, "Are You Unconsciously Raising the Next School Shooter?"

The role of parenting, community, and belongingness in preventing school violence.

The importance of proactive mental health awareness and intervention strategies. Her work as a counseling psychologist and criminal psychology consultant.



About Dr. Jameca Woody Cooper:

Dr. Jameca Woody Cooper is a licensed counseling psychologist and criminal psychology consultant with over 20 years of experience. She is the President-elect of the Missouri Psychological Association and a sought-after speaker on topics related to mental health, trauma, and community well-being. Her work has been featured in national media outlets like The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and CNBC, and she is passionate about making a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities.

