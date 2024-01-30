Financial Services Tax Firm, Hansuke Consulting, Announces Partnership With WTS Global

(MENAFN- GetNews) London, UK - Hansuke Consulting, a specialist financial services tax firm, has announced its membership to WTS Global, the leading global tax practice. This partnership represents a significant milestone in the growth and development of both organisations in the UK, positioning them for enhanced market presence and increased capabilities within the financial services industry.

In a significant stride towards fostering international cooperation and expanding global business operations, Hansuke is delighted to formally announce the launch of its strategic partnership with WTS Global. Hansuke Consulting will operate under the new name WTS Hansuke, reflecting the shared vision and commitment to delivering unparalleled value to customers, employees, and stakeholders.

"We are thrilled about this strategic partnership, which brings together the best of both worlds – our deep-rooted financial expertise and the esteemed tax consulting capabilities of our new partners in London," says Mr. Fritz Esterer, Chairman of WTS Global CEO of WTS Deutschland. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional financial solutions and elevating the quality of services that we provide to our global clients."

Fostering a seamless integration of resources, knowledge, and expertise to deliver comprehensive financial solutions and unparalleled tax advisory services to clients, the partnership will lead to:

Strengthened Market Presence:

This partnership brings together the complementary strengths of Hansuke Consulting and WTS Global, establishing WTS Hansuke as a formidable force in the Financial Services Tax consulting market.

Enhanced Product/Service Offerings: Clients can expect a broader range of innovative products/services, benefitting from the synergies created by the partnership.

Enhanced Talent Pool:

The partnership combines the expertise and talent of both companies, fostering a dynamic and collaborative work environment.

Hansuke Managing Partner, Ali Kazimi says“Hansuke's relationship with WTS Global has developed out of friendship, deep trust and the sharing of mutual values and ventures over the years. It brings me immense joy to announce Hansuke's membership to the WTS Global network as a provider of Financial Services Tax consulting in the UK. I am optimistic that this collaboration will build upon our years of working together in the sector, fostering further growth and success for our clients, staff and stakeholders, who will benefit from the global reach and capabilities of the WTS network”.

About WTS Hansuke (previously known as Hansuke Consulting):

Hansuke combines technical excellence with an appreciation of our clients' strategic agendas to deliver a highly personalised, quality service. The firm was established with the clear mission to redefine service excellence within the professional advisory industry: aiming to match professional and personal excellence to consistently surpass client expectations. Hansuke are specialists within the Financial Services sector, working with leading overseas and challenger banks, and wealth and asset managers.

About WTS Global:

With representation in over 100 countries, WTS Global is the preeminent, non-audit, tax practice worldwide. WTS Global deliberately refrains from conducting annual audits in order to avoid any conflicts of interest and to be the long-term trusted advisor for its international clients. Clients of WTS Global include multinational companies, international mid-size companies as well as private clients and family offices.

The member firms of WTS Global are carefully selected through stringent quality reviews. They are strong local players in their home market who are united by the ambition of building a truly global practice that develops the tax leaders of the future and anticipates the new digital tax world.

WTS Global effectively combines senior tax expertise from different cultures and backgrounds and offers world-class skills in advisory, in-house, regulatory and digital, coupled with the ability to think like experienced business people in a constantly changing world.

Hansuke Consulting Limited is registered in England and Wales (number 10136213) with its registered office at: Suite D5, St Meryl Suite Carpenders Park, Watford, WD19 5EF. Hansuke Consulting Limited is an accredited and regulated member firm of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

