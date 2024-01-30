Facial Feminization Surgery Improving The Quality Of Life Of Trans Women

(MENAFN- GetNews) Recently, the“Facial Feminization Surgery” (FFS), a surgery which corrects typically male facial features to resemble more feminine features, has been gaining attention.

Facial feminization surgery is a procedure that helps individuals who were born male but identify as female to outwardly appear more feminine. Among the surgeries that transwomen can choose to undergo, FFS can be considered as one of the most life-changing ones.

While gender confirmation surgery is often noticeable only to the individual and those closest to them, FFS can impact every aspect of the individual's life. Once the swelling subsides after the surgery, once very masculine features not only look a lot more feminine to everyone, but the individual also achieves harmony between external feminine appearance and inner femininity, feeling like a complete woman. This immediate awareness of one's true gender is a life-altering experience, and it's emphasizing the importance of carefully choosing the right hospital for the procedure.

The surgery methods for facial feminization procedures can be categorized into upper facial, mid-facial, and lower facial procedures. For the upper facial procedures, such as brow bone reduction, typically involve reducing the protruding brow and outer eye bones which are considered masculine features.

Brow bone reduction is one of the most popular procedures for facial feminization, as it effectively softens strong masculine facial features, by preserving forehead volume and reducing the brow bone, creating a smooth and feminine face from the forehead to the tip of the nose.

Mid-facial procedures address the characteristics of a male nose, such as a high and protruding nose bridge. The surgery makes the nose smoother, reduces the hump, and lifts the nasal tip to achieve a more feminine look.

Lastly, lower facial procedures can include jawline reduction to correct outwardly protruding jawbone. For these kinds of procedures, safety is crucial, especially when dealing with areas with a lot of nerve passings, such as the jaw, forehead, and outer eyes. Depending on each individual patient's needs, additional procedures like cheekbone reduction or facial fat grafting may also be performed.

In the advanced plastic surgery field in South Korea, FFS involves a systematic surgical scheme for each area.

Dr. Hwang Dong Yeon, director of NANA Plastic Surgery Hospital, emphasized the need for a specialist's aesthetic vision and sensibility when transforming a male face into a natural and beautiful female face, since both have distinct features. He further stated that FFS requires a highly skilled surgeon with expertise and underscored the importance of choosing a distinguished hospital with years of clinical experience and data.

Dr. Hwang further noted that effective communication between the surgeon and patient is crucial in determining the scope and extent of the surgery. For those experiencing gender identity crisis, he is encouraging to seek help from medical professionals to actively improve the quality of life.

