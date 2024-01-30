The USA Has The Most Affordable Gyms In The World

(MENAFN- GetNews) USA Tops the Chart in Global Gym Affordability Study. Main findings: In a comprehensive worldwide study assessing gym membership affordability, the United States has emerged as the global leader. The study, which compared gym prices relative to average incomes across numerous countries, found that Americans enjoy the most budget-friendly access to fitness facilities. The research, conducted by Mandoe Media , a leading supplier of gym equipment, took into account various factors, including average income levels, cost of living, and gym membership fees. The results highlight the USA's unique position in offering high-quality fitness services at prices that are remarkably accessible to a broad spectrum of its population. This finding is particularly significant given the growing global focus on health and fitness. The study also sheds light on the strategies employed by American gym chains to make fitness more accessible, such as competitive pricing, flexible membership plans, and widespread availability of facilities. The USA sets a benchmark for other countries aiming to improve the affordability of fitness services. This study underscores the importance of aligning gym pricing with national economic standards to promote healthier lifestyles.

Country Continent Gym % of salary United States North America 1.03% Netherlands Europe 1.05% Denmark Europe 1.06% New Zealand Oceania 1.25% Norway Europe 1.26% Belgium Europe 1.27% Germany Europe 1.33% Switzerland Europe 1.40% France Europe 1.42% Puerto Rico North America 1.52% United Kingdom Europe 1.53% Finland Europe 1.55% Canada North America 1.56% Australia Oceania 1.57% Sweden Europe 1.58% Austria Europe 1.65% Timor-Leste Asia 1.70% Ireland Europe 1.87% Singapore Asia 1.91% United Arab Emirates Asia 2.00% Guinea Africa 2.27% Spain Europe 2.38% South Korea Asia 2.42% South Africa Africa 2.53% Israel Asia 2.55% Eritrea Africa 2.55% Qatar Asia 2.59% Oman Asia 2.61% Japan Asia 2.75% Poland Europe 2.77%

Methodology

To produce this index we used data from Numbeo's crowd sourced cost of living and quality of life data. It is the world's largest database of this type of information. Since 2009, Numbeo's 775,232 contributors who are living in 11,604 cities have entered 9,126,722 prices into the system.

The gym data was taken from a study of the cost of living data in Numbeo and independently averaged gym prices across 150 countries.

Some countries have been excluded for valid reasons including: –

Very small population (E.g. Micronesian islands)

Data was unavailable (countries in conflict or dispute e.g. Ukraine)

We compiled this data into a study that compared the cost of gym memberships as a percentage of their monthly salary to reveal which countries have the most affordable access to gyms.

