In a groundbreaking collaboration, producer Maizy James and filmmaker Chantz Marcus team up with retired physician Dr. Dinah Mourise for "Heart Transplant." This promises a gripping exploration of human trafficking and organ tourism, led by Dr. Mourise's captivating portrayal. The partnership signals a significant moment in filmmaking, uniting talents to illuminate pressing societal issues.

Los Angeles - January 29, 2024 - Tomayto Tomato Pictures proudly announces the collaboration of acclaimed Novel author and producer, Dr. Dinah Mourise for an exclusive film production. Titled *Heart Transplant*, the movie is set to captivate audiences with its chilling portrayal, based on true and horrifying events.

Heart Transplant delves into the depths of a world where the value of human organs determines the fate of lives. A Doctor, portrayed by Dr. Dinah Mourise, finds herself thrust into a relentless pursuit of truth amidst the dark underbelly of Brazil. What begins as a noble quest to study the Dengue virus soon spirals into a harrowing revelation of illicit organ trafficking.

The plot thickens as the Doctor stumbles upon the haunting aftermath of illegal organ transplant surgeries, encountering innocent victims ensnared in the clutches of a ruthless operation. Faced with moral dilemmas and surrounded by peril, she must navigate a treacherous path fraught with physical, psychological, and emotional turmoil.

Supported by an unlikely alliance, the Doctor is confronted with a pivotal decision: seek justice for the countless victims or prioritize her own survival and protect those at risk of becoming future targets.

Maizy James, Chantz Marcus and Dinah Mourise, the visionary behind the compelling narrative of *Heart Transplant*, expressed enthusiasm about their collaboration together, recognizing depth of understanding and dedication to bringing authenticity to the role of the Doctor.

Dr. Dinah Mourise, a distinguished retired physician and forensic scientist, has devoted her career to the noble cause of rescuing children from the scourge of human trafficking and organ tourism. In her portrayal of the Doctor in the upcoming film, her commitment to authenticity is evident. Dr. Mourise's nuanced performance skillfully brings to light the inner struggles and moral complexities confronted by her character, captivating audiences with each scene. Her dedication to the portrayal adds a profound layer of realism to the narrative, enriching the cinematic experience and shedding light on the challenging issues central to the storyline.

*Heart Transplant* is slated for release in 2025, promising to deliver a gripping cinematic experience that will leave viewers questioning the boundaries of humanity and the depths of darkness lurking within society.

