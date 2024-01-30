Attractive And Special Body With Lipomatic Or Sculpting

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Lipomatics is a surgical method in the field of body contouring that is performed to reduce excess fat in different areas. Using thin and precise tubes, this procedure draws out fat through delicate incisions, providing a more beautiful and fit person. Lipomatic operation has been introduced as one of the non-invasive methods in body sculpting and has the ability to reduce fat without the need for open surgery.

In the new decade, "Lipomatic" is known as one of the most advanced methods to get an ideal body. By using minimally invasive methods, you can now achieve your dream fitness without any significant pain or discomfort. One of the most effective tools in this field is the use of ultrasound technology in liposuction, which increases the accuracy of fat absorption and reduces Bleeding during surgery helps.

This technique makes the advanced functions of liposuction provide natural and permanent results. In today's world where time is very valuable, many people are looking for methods that allow them to quickly return to their natural state. Body contouring gives you this possibility by guaranteeing a quick recovery after the operation.

This process not only allows you to quickly return to your daily life, but also allows you to have long-lasting results by preventing skin sagging. In addition, the body contouring process using painless methods, a pain-free experience in Provides length of surgery. Through the consultation before the beauty slimming procedure, our specialists carefully examine your needs and expectations and design a unique program to provide you with the desired results.

More self-confidence, better life! Take a step towards a new life for yourself by doing body contouring.







1. Ultrasonic Liposuction :



In this method, ultrasound waves are used to liquefy fats.

Process: First, a special liquid is injected into the desired area, then a small tube connected to an ultrasound enters the area and liquefies the fat using ultrasound waves. Then, the liquefied fats are lost.

Advantages: minimal bleeding and swelling after surgery.

This method works by using laser light to make the fat liquid and ready for absorption.

Procedure: A small tube containing a fiber optic laser is inserted into the areas containing fat. The laser light liquefies the fats and then, using a suction tube, absorbs the liquefied fats.

Advantages: faster recycling process and better and firmer skin.

This is the main and most common method.

Procedure: A liquid is injected into areas containing fat. Then, using a suction tube, the fat is removed from the body. Advantages: suitable for absorbing larger amounts of fat and high efficiency in certain cases.

Traditional liposuction is a body contouring surgery to remove excess fat from the body.

1. Abdominal and side lipomatics :

Abdominal and flank lipo is a cosmetic surgery procedure used to remove excess fat in the abdomen and flanks. This method uses liposuction technology to remove unnecessary fat from these areas. It will help you to get a more appropriate shape and a better body fit. In this method, thin tubes are inserted into the skin through small incisions and then moving towards the target area, they absorb and move the fats.

2. Ghabghab lipomatics :

To perform Ghabghab lipomatics On the face, the surgeon first makes small incisions in the desired areas. Then an injectable solution called liposuction solution is injected in the desired areas. This solution contains anti-inflammatory and narcotic substances that are slowly injected into the fats in the area so that the fats are dissolved and separated more easily. Then, using thin tubes or cannula, dissolved fats are collected and separated. With precise and artistic movements, the surgeon collects fat from the desired area and slowly removes it from the face.

3. Leg lipomatic :

Leg lipo is used to reduce excess fat in the leg area, including the thighs and calves. The working method of this type of operation is also similar to the previous methods, which improves the appearance of the area by moving and absorbing fats.







recommended for people who have excess fat on their legs and are looking to improve their appearance. Some of the benefits of this method include fat loss, improved fitness, and increased self-confidence. However, as with any other surgery, leg liposuction It may also lead to related complications and problems such as bleeding, infection, pain or swelling.

4. Arm lipomatic :

Arm lipo is a cosmetic surgery procedure that removes excess fat from the arms using liposuction technique. This method is suitable for people who are facing the problem of excess fat in their arms and have not been able to solve this problem with exercises and diet.

In arm liposuction, excess fat in the arm area (including above the elbow and armpit) is reduced. This method is also done using thin tubes.

Quoted from clevelandclinic. org :

Smoking can increase the risk of complications and delay healing. If you smoke, you will have to stop for a certain period as determined by your doctor. It is not enough to just cut down on smoking. You must completely stop using all forms of nicotine - gum, patches, and e-cigarettes - for at least one month before surgery and for two weeks after. The longer, the better, in terms of the time between when you stop smoking and when you have surgery.

5. Back and waist lipomatic :

Back and waist lipo is a cosmetic surgery procedure that is performed in order to remove excess fat and restore the shape of the body in the back and waist areas. This method uses the liposuction technique, which uses small surgery and special tools to remove unnecessary fat from the underlying tissues of the skin and remove them from your body.

Advantages :

Benefits of back and waist lipomatics Includes reducing excess fat in the back and waist areas, which may not be controlled by exercise and diet. Improving body balance and restoring body shape in the back and waist areas and increasing self-confidence and improving your body image.

Lipomatic working method is performed as a sculpting method using thin tubes to absorb and transfer fats.

The procedure includes the following steps :

First, small incisions are made in the skin using a surgical instrument. These incisions are generally small and hidden to avoid surgical removal of the skin.Thin tubes are inserted through incisions in the skin and guided to the desired area. These tubes are able to move and absorb excess fat.Thin tubes absorb excess fat through smooth and controllable movement. These fats are then removed from the body and can be lost permanently.After the fat is completely absorbed, the tubes come out and the incisions are closed with small stitches in the skin. In general, body contouring for patients usually takes about one to two hours.



Lipomatic method is a much newer application than Laser Liposuction. While the recovery period is long in Laser Liposuction, it is much shorter in Lipomatic.

Esteaura

If you've been in the social media space lately, you've noticed how the Brazilian Lift (BBL) has been getting hyped for a smaller waist and butt. In the past, many celebrities leaned into the "bigger is better" philosophy, and considered large body to be the epitome of beauty, but it seems that in 2023, that standard of beauty is changing.

Carving







Carving Or body make-up means the combination of several cosmetic surgery procedures that are performed simultaneously or in combination. Some of the procedures that may be used in body contouring include lipo, face lift, facial wrinkle removal, rhinoplasty, etc. The purpose of sculpture It is to improve a group of different parts of the body at the same time to create a fit and beautiful body shape.

Costs

In 2023, the cost of liposuction surgery in Iran was different depending on variables such as the surgeon's expertise, the facilities and condition of the hospital or clinic, the geographical area, and the volume of the treated areas. Approximately, the costs of this surgery ranged from 35 to 80 million tomans. Of course, you should pay attention to points such as post-operative care costs, contingencies and pre-surgery counseling sessions.

Also, as the reputation and experience of the surgeon increases, the fees may be in higher ranges. To get a more accurate picture of the costs, it is recommended to get more complete information and advice from several reputable centers before making a decision.

Conclusion

Lipomatics is a modern surgery that reduces excess fat and changes the appearance of the body, and is considered one of the pioneers of body shaping. Lipomatic operation is performed in different areas such as abdomen, flanks, arms and other parts of the body, and by using different techniques, it moves and removes fats.

Body sculpting, as a comprehensive process in cosmetic surgery, improves and restores the shape and form of the body at the same time using methods such as liposuction to provide optimal beauty and harmony for the patient.







A person for lipo 360 in the operating room

Frequently Asked Questions

Yes, during lipo surgery, the patient may experience temporary pain and swelling. However, pain after surgery is usually controlled with painkillers and improves after a few days.The time to return to daily activities after liposuction depends on the extent of the surgery and the speed of the person's recovery. But in general, patients usually return to daily activities within a few days.Yes, sculpting results are permanent. After the surgery, the fat removed from the body does not return. However, maintaining a healthy weight and proper diet after surgery is key to maintaining results.

