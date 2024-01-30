Level’S CEO, Clint Muhlenberg, Named Entrepreneur Of The Year At The Best Of Small Business Awards

(MENAFN- GetNews) Level's CEO Clint Muhlenberg's Entrepreneur of the Year award testifies to the company's innovative approach to Virtual Assistant services.









Level's CEO, Clint Muhlenberg, has been honored with the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year

award at The Best of Small Business Awards by the Small Business Expo , which celebrates the brightest small to mid-sized business visionaries nationwide.

The award recognizes Clint's outstanding contributions to the industry, relentless commitment to changing lives through innovative solutions, and unparalleled dedication towards Level, the leading recruiting and staffing agency for Virtual Assistants in the Philippines.

Expressing his gratitude for this astounding recognition, Clint shared,“This award symbolizes the heart and soul of collaboration. It's a testament to my remarkable teams who turn dreams into reality day after day. I'm deeply grateful for their unwavering dedication to our shared mission of changing lives everywhere".

Level's team takes immense pride in Clint's success, and they remarked,“Clint's entrepreneurial journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. His perseverance in his mission to improve lives is truly admirable. This award is a well-deserved recognition of his relentless commitment and the incredible impact our team is making. We couldn't be prouder".

Level has set itself apart by providing the most reliable services for recruiting and staffing Virtual Assistants in the Philippines. The company's commitment to excellence is reflected in its unique approach to understanding each client's business needs, and their philosophy of hiring Virtual Assistants to specific roles. This enables them to identify the best-fit team members that add actual value to the business rather than robotic taskdoers. This fully personalized recruiting process delivers optimal synergy with each client's company culture while providing the best outcome for both parties.

Chantel O., a Level Virtual Assistant, testified about her experience working with Level, "Level is truly one of the best companies I have had the pleasure of working with. One of the standout features of Level is their unwavering commitment to promoting work-life balance. They provide health insurance and paid leave, which are rare and valuable benefits. Level truly cares and goes above and beyond”.

“If you're looking for a company that values its people, prioritizes work-life balance, and provides excellent support and benefits, look no further than Level. They are an absolute gem in the industry!” she added. Beyond recruitment, Level oversees all aspects of onboarding an overseas hire, including legal and HR compliance, seamless payroll integration, benefits management, and more. The company also provides insights and resources related to management, communication, cultural education, and remote operations, allowing clients more time to focus on running their businesses.

Winning the Entrepreneur of the Year award is a significant milestone for Clint Muhlenberg and Level, solidifying their position as industry leaders dedicated to transforming how businesses operate and succeed in the modern landscape.

About Level:

Founded in 2018, Level is the premier provider of recruiting and staffing services for Virtual Assistants from the Philippines. Led by CEO Clint Muhlenberg, Level is dedicated to redefining business partnerships through tailored recruiting and holistic support, establishing lasting connections with Filipino Virtual Assistants. Learn more at:



