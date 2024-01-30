(MENAFN- GetNews)
Born in Belleville, ONT, Avril Lavigne is a singer-songwriter and actress. By the age of 15, she had appeared on stage with Shania Twain; by 16, she had signed a two-album recording contract with Arista Records worth more than $2 million. In 2002, she released her debut album, Let Go, emphasizing a skate punk persona in which she has been often referred by critics and music publications as The "Pop Punk Queen". Her breakthrough single, "Complicated", peaked at number 1 in many countries around the world, as did the album Let Go.
2024 Avril Lavigne Tour Dates
May 22 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
May 25 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
May 26 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
May 28 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
May 30 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
Jun 1 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
Jun 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug 14 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
Aug 16 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Aug 17 - Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC - Festival International de Montgolfières
Aug 20 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug 21 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre
Aug 23 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug 24 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Aug 27 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug 29 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug 31 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 1 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 3 - Alpharetta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Sept. 6 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Sept. 7 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 9 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 10 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sept. 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Sept. 14 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
Sept. 16 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
