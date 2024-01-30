(MENAFN- GetNews)
The Doobie Brothers are an American rock band. The group has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide throughout their career. The band has been active in five decades, with their biggest success occurring in the 1970s.
2024 The Doobie Brothers
Tour Dates
June 15 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheater
June 16 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
June 18 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
June 20 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
June 22 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
June 23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
June 25 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
June 29 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
June 30 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 2 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
July 3 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino and Resort
July 6 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
July 8 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
July 10 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 11 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 13 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 14 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
July 30 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
July 31 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 3 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
August 4 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
August 6 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
August 7 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
August 9 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
August 10 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
August 12 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
August 13 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
August 15 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 17 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
August 18 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
August 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
August 22 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
August 24 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 25 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
August 27 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
August 29 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
August 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater
