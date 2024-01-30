(MENAFN- GetNews)

The Doobie Brothers are an American rock band. The group has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide throughout their career. The band has been active in five decades, with their biggest success occurring in the 1970s.

2024 The Doobie Brothers

Tour Dates

June 15 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheater

June 16 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 18 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 20 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

June 22 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

June 23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

June 25 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

June 29 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

June 30 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 2 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

July 3 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino and Resort

July 6 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

July 8 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

July 10 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 11 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 13 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 14 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

July 30 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 31 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 3 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 4 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

August 6 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

August 7 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

August 9 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

August 10 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

August 12 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

August 13 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

August 15 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 17 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

August 18 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

August 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 22 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

August 24 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 25 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 27 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

August 29 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

August 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater

Disclaimer: CapitalCityTickets is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.

